Michigan State Withheld Findings of 2014 Larry Nassar Investigation from Victim

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

A Title IX report given to Amanda Thomashow—a former Michigan State student who said she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar—withheld information that was included in the report given to Nassar, according to Matt Mencarini of the Lansing State Journal.

Nassar was investigated by Michigan State's Title IX office in 2014 due to an allegation made by Thomashow against him.

The report given to Thomashow read, "We cannot find that the conduct was of a sexual nature. Thus, it did not violate the Sexual Harassment Policy. However, we find the claim helpful in that it allows us to examine certain practices at the MSU Sports Medicine Clinic."

Nassar's included the same statement, but it also chided him for not adequately explaining procedures to his patients and not obtaining their consent.

Nassar's copy also suggested patients should have the choice between skin-to-skin or over-clothes contact when applicable and called for another person to be in the room during "sensitive procedures" to provide peace of mind.

In a statement provided to Mencarini, Thomashow's attorney, Jim Graves, said:

"MSU had the audacity to keep a second version of the same report undisclosed to my client and the public until now. The second version reveals MSU's additional undisclosed findings that Nassar's 'sensitive procedures, is opening up the practice (MSU Sports Medicine Clinic) to liability and is exposing patients to unnecessary trauma...' MSU's disgraceful actions enabled Nassar's egregious and destructive abuse of girls to continue after my client so bravely reported him to MSU."

Despite being under investigation, Nassar was allowed to see patients for 19 months in 2014 and 2015 at Michigan State, according to ESPN.com's Dan Murphy.

Murphy also reported that while Michigan State's osteopathic school dean Dr. William Strampel discussed the protocol laid out in the report with Nassar, he never did anything to ensure Nassar followed it.

During his time as a doctor, Nassar digitally penetrated multiple victims under the guise of a medical procedure, per Dwight Adams of the Indianapolis Star.

Mark Hollis retired as Michigan State athletic director Friday after Lou Anna Simon resigned as president Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was previously sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.