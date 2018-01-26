Earl Thomas Comments on Seahawks Contract, Possible Holdout: 'Money Talks'

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has one year remaining on his contract, but he said Thursday he will consider holding out if the two sides can't agree on an extension before the start of the 2018 season.

"I want to finish my career there," Thomas told ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco and Brady Henderson after a Pro Bowl practice. "I definitely don't see myself going out there not signed. But I'm going to continue to work my butt off and enjoy this process at the Pro Bowl.

"As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks. We'll get something accomplished. Other than that, I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Thomas is scheduled to earn $10.4 million next season. That figure currently ranks fifth among NFL safeties behind Arizona's Tyrann Mathieu ($14.1 million), Kansas City's Eric Berry ($13 million), New England's Devin McCourty ($11.9 million) and Miami's Reshad Jones ($11.5 million).

Thomas' comments Thursday were especially noteworthy considering he was caught on camera in December telling Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to come get him if he became available.

"I've always been a Cowboys fan growing up," Thomas said, per NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman. "The biggest thing when I said 'come get me,' I didn't literally mean, 'come get me now.' I'm still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here. But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me."

Thomas, 28, earned his sixth career Pro Bowl selection in 2017 after finishing the season with 88 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.