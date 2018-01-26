USA Gymnastics Board to Comply with USOC, Resign Amid Larry Nassar Scandal

Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

The entire USA Gymnastics board resigned Friday in the midst of the scandal involving former USAG physician Larry Nassar, according to NBC News.

Earlier Friday, NBC News' Julia Jester and Tracy Connor reported the United States Olympic Committee demanded the board's resignation within six days.

Had the board not resigned, the USOC threatened to decertify USA Gymnastics.

Additionally, the USOC called for USA Gymnastics staff to complete SafeSport training within three months and ethics training within six months.

On Wednesday, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

During Nassar's sentencing hearing, more than 150 girls and women gave impact statements saying Nassar had sexually abused them during his time as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Nassar was already serving 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Appearing on The View (h/t Katie Jerkovich of the Daily Caller) on Friday, Olympic gold-medal winner Aly Raisman blasted the USOC, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State for enabling Nassar.

Raisman was among the high-profile gymnasts who alleged Nassar abused them. Olympians McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber also stepped forward in recent months.

USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny resigned in March and has been replaced by Kerry Perry.