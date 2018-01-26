Marcus Smart Apologizes for Injuring Hand Hitting Picture Frame on Hotel Wall

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has issued an apology on Twitter after injuring his hand at a team hotel earlier this week.

Smart's injury had been a mystery prior to his message Friday. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens only told reporters prior to Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers that Smart cut his hand on glass.

"I don't know the full story," Stevens said. "It doesn't sound like a long-term injury. We're doing more research on how it happened."

Adam Kaufman of WBZ NewsRadio reported Smart flew back to Boston on Thursday. The Celtics have two games left on their West Coast road trip against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and Denver Nuggets on Monday.

The Celtics announced Friday that Smart will miss approximately two weeks.

Smart has been used primarily off Boston's bench during his four-year career. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.1 points and 4.7 assists per game this season.