Manchester United Beat Yeovil Town 4-0 on Alexis Sanchez's Debut

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez made his Manchester United debut on Friday, as the Red Devils beat Yeovil Town 4-0 in the FA Cup's fourth round.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring late in the first half, and Ander Herrera crushed the spirits of a valiant Yeovil side after the break. Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku each added a goal late.

Here's a look at the team sheet, via the Daily Mirror's John Cross:

It took the hosts less than 30 seconds to run into their first booking―courtesy of a bad tackle from Francois Zoko on Marcos Rojo―setting the tone for an intense start. Yeovil were determined to put on a show for their fans, and their full-backs didn't make life easy on United early.

The first chance fell to Jordan Green, who used his pace to find some room to shoot but couldn't work the ball past Sergio Romero. Omar Sowunmi also had a good opportunity, but his header was far too close to the stopper.

Yeovil's energy continued to bother the visitors throughout the half, but United did improve as time wore on. Sanchez started to find his feet, dazzling with a few dribbles and testing goalkeeper Artur Krysiak with a free-kick.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Herrera fired a shot over the crossbar, while on the other side of the pitch, Thomas James kept Romero on his toes.

Juan Mata gave Sanchez a great opportunity shortly before half-time, but the Chilean fired a poor shot wide. He redeemed himself shortly after, however, teeing up Rashford for the opener thanks to some dreadful defending.

James tried to shield the ball and hold off Rashford, who easily slipped past him before powering home. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News was glad to see the ball go in:

The hosts made a late push to end the half, but no more real chances followed.

United started the second half on the front foot, with a half-chance falling to Rashford and Sanchez clipping the crossbar from the resulting corner. Yeovil also came forward, however, and Sam Surridge's header didn't miss by much.

Some brave defending kept Luke Shaw and Mata from doubling the Red Devils' advantage, but Sanchez picked out Herrera minutes later, and the Spaniard didn't miss from the edge of the box.

Per WhoScored.com, it was a significant goal:

Mata had the ball in the net again three minutes later, but the goal was called back for offside.

Sanchez's night ended after 72 minutes, as he was replaced by Lingard. By that point, the pace had dropped completely, with both teams seemingly happy to finish the night. Surridge drew another save from Romero, and Rashford kept Krysiak busy.

Angel Gomes added a bit of spice late and nearly added a third goal before Lingard and Romelu Lukaku completed the scoring with two late strikes.

Lingard's effort was a beauty, as he did the hard work himself before beating Krysiak, and Lukaku rounded off a fine night for the visitors with an easy goal in stoppage time.