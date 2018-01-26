Tiger Woods Shoots 1-Under Par in Round 2 to Make Farmers Insurance Open Cut

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Tiger Woods shot a one-under 71 in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday to finish one stroke above the projected cut line at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California.

After shooting an even-par 72 during Thursday's first round, Woods finished the day at one-under for the tournament.



At the conclusion of his round, Tiger was tied for 59th place. Here is a current look at the top of the leaderboard from Torrey Pines:

Woods was in danger of missing the cut heading to the final hole, but he birdied the par-five ninth to put himself above the line.

All told, Tiger carded four birdies, one bogey and one double-bogey on the day.

After making his first cut in well over two years, Woods commented on his round, as seen in this video courtesy of the PGA Tour:

Woods played the North Course on Friday, and it had traditionally been kind to him during his career.

He started on the back nine and parred each of his first three holes, including No. 11 by virtue of a smooth putt:

The first sign of trouble came on the par-four 13th when Woods hit three errant shots, including his attempt off the tee.

Tiger had to settle for a double-bogey six, which put him in scramble mode for the rest of the day:

Per Justin Ray of GolfChannel.com, Woods hadn't made a mess of a hole on the Torrey Pines North Course that badly since 2001:

After parring the rest of his opening nine, Tiger began to make a move on the par-four first.

He drained a birdie putt from 50-plus feet away and punctuated it with a signature fist pump to signal that he was moving back toward the cut line:

Woods then moved back to even par on the day when he set up a short birdie putt with a nearly perfect chip on the par-five fifth:

One of Tiger's most important shots of the day came on No. 6 when he was in danger of falling back to one-over with a bogey.

The following flop shot landed inches away from the hole, allowing him to tap in for par and remain on track:

For the first time in the round, Woods got himself above the cut line on No. 7 when he followed up another great chip with an easy birdie make:

His roller coaster of a round took another negative turn on the par-three eighth when he bogeyed.

Woods gave himself a chance to make the cut, though, as he made a difficult bogey put after leaving his par attempt well short.

Tiger needed a fantastic eagle putt on No. 9 to give himself a look at birdie, and he cashed in the opportunity to finish the day at one-under:

Woods then had to wait and see if one-under would hold up and allow him to play the weekend, and things ultimately went in his favor.

ESPN's Jason Sobel described what making the cut means for Tiger:

While Woods is well off the pace set by the likes of Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm, simply making the cut is a major accomplishment considering the injury woes he has dealt with in recent years.

At 42 years of age, Tiger proved that he can still be competitive in a field that contains many of the world's best golfers.

Pulling out a come-from-behind win is a bit too ambitious, but if Woods can finish with two under-par rounds, he will give himself some much-needed confidence heading toward The Masters.