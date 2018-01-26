Cameron Heyward Wants Fewer Distractions for Steelers Next Season

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Speaking to reporters at Pro Bowl practice Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward expressed his hope for fewer distractions surrounding the team in 2018.

According to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Heyward said he believes the Steelers can take a step forward if they are more focused on the task at hand next season:

"I just challenge all of us to not let that stuff happen again. Who's to say we have to have all that stuff going on? We can be a better team because of it, grow from it, but that stuff is not going to get us anywhere. ... We've just got to make smarter decisions. Guys got to grow. I thought it got way too much media publicity with it. We've got to close ranks and get back to work."

Although the Steelers won the AFC North and earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a 13-3 regular-season record, they fell 45-42 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.

The 2017 season featured no shortage of drama in Pittsburgh, with wide receivers Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant, as well as running back Le'Veon Bell, at the center of it.

There was also an issue related to the national anthem in Week 3 when offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva was the only player to emerge from the tunnel during its playing.

Heyward specifically mentioned Brown flipping a Gatorade cooler out of frustration during a Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens as something that should be avoided last season:

"Just a lot of stuff, AB kicking a Gatorade bottle or stuff like that. I've gotten mad in certain situations, but because it's Antonio Brown, it gets blown out of proportion. We've just got to—that stuff is going to happen, I understand—but we've just got to focus in on what we do. ... Let's not give more food to the outside noise. Get back to business."

In addition to the Brown incident, Bryant requested a trade during the season and criticized rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media.

At the conclusion of the season, however, Bryant said he wants to return in 2018, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Bell's future isn't so certain, as he can become a free agent if the Steelers don't re-sign him to a long-term deal or place the franchise tag on him.

Prior to Pittsburgh's playoff loss to Jacksonville, Bell said he would consider sitting out 2018 or retiring if the Steelers tag him again, according to Fowler.

If the Steelers re-sign Bell, they will largely return a core that looked like a Super Bowl contender all season long in 2017.

Pittsburgh has made the playoffs in four straight seasons, but with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger potentially approaching the twilight of his career, the Steelers' current championship window may soon be closing.