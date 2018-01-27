Super Bowl Odds 2018: Point Spread, Moneyline and Eagles vs. Patriots Prop Bets

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

You know what the best part of the Super Bowl is? Besides the game, it gives virtually anyone with a couple of bucks an opportunity to wager on different aspects of the action, also known as prop bets.

You can have no idea who any of the players are and still place bets. There are also the traditional moneylines, the over/under and the spread for the gambling diehards who will sit there and dissect the game and all its phases.

The Super Bowl is for everyone to have fun. It's the one time of year when hardcore fans and those who don't even know what a running back is can come together to have a good time watching football.

Below, we'll look at the moneyline for this game as well as a few intriguing prop bets.

Super Bowl LII Betting Info

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Date: Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Spread: NE -4.5

Over/Under: 48

Moneyline

Although they are 4.5-point favorites, the New England Patriots come in with a moneyline of -180, whereas the Eagles come in at +160. This means you would to wager $180 on New England to win $100 or $100 on Philadelphia to win $160.

These are fairly close odds, but as you already know, the Patriots are favored. As they should be.

This is no knock against Eagles quarterback Nick Foles—he's done well—but the Pats will always find a way to win.

With that said, if you are betting the spread, take the Eagles. This should be a close game.

Down the stretch, it's hard to imagine Foles can make the plays to win in this situation. He's not some wide-eyed rookie, but he has his limitations.

Defensively, the Eagles should be able to do their best to keep the Patriots at bay, but like we saw in the AFC Championship Game, New England will eventually wear down the opposing defense enough.

Speaking of that game, Philly will need to stay disciplined and not let emotions run high. Why? Well, you cannot give the Patriots any free yards off of penalties—it will kill you.

Both teams are well-built. If Carson Wentz were quarterbacking the NFC champions, this might be a different story; the Patriots are, on paper, not the better team here all things considered.

This isn't a quarterback matchup comparison—Tom Brady versus Foles—but Brady will be able to conquer this Eagles defense. It's not clear whether Foles will be able to make the plays he might have to late in the fourth quarter.

Again, the defense will keep the team in this, but Philadelphia will fall 27-24.

Bet the Patriots moneyline, and bet the Eagles with the points.

Prop Bets

Will Any QB Throw for More Than 400 Yards?

Yes: +300

No: -500

At Super Bowl LI, this would have been a nice bet to say "yes" to. For this game, it's hard to envisage a scenario wherein either Brady or Foles can throw for 400 yards.

On one side, the Eagles defense is too good to allow that much. And Foles, while he's had his fair share of impressive games in terms of yardage, has only reached 400 or more three times during his career.

With the over/under at 48, which is a relatively "normal" over/under, it's hard to imagine a quarterback throwing for that many yards too.

If you bet this, take "no." Sure, the -500 offers little to no upside in the money-making department, but that's what will prevail here.

Will 'Nipplegate' Be Said During the Broadcast?

Yes: +500

No: -900

Can you imagine Al Michaels saying this?!

In all seriousness, this would make for a hell of a time during the game. Just imagine some random person at your Super Bowl party hoping and praying someone says the word "nipplegate."

This is in reference to the snafu involving Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson all those years ago.

This is probably the weirdest prop bet on the board. Have fun.

Will Justin Timberlake Be Wearing a Hat When He Begins His Halftime Show Performance?

Yes: +350

No: -600

After some intense research, it appears JT does wear a hat quite often when performing.

A simple search of "Justin Timberlake hat while performing" will show you numerous pictures of JT doing his thing while wearing a hat.

While this may be the Super Bowl and you might think he may want to be a bit more prim and proper, the "yes" bet at +350 might be a good one to take.

