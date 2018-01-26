PSG Transfer News: Unai Emery Says Neymar Will Become 'Best in World' in Paris

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has backed Neymar to become the "best player in the world" at the Parc des Princes amid rumours Real Madrid want to make him their premier signing this summer.

The Press Association (h/t Mirror) reported Real want to make Neymar their "number one signing" at the end of this season, but Emery told a press conference on Wednesday his future is in Paris: "Neymar will become the best player in the world and he will be here at Paris Saint-Germain, I am sure."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has long been reported as a keen admirer of the Brazilian, and Goal's Bruno Andrade wrote Neymar was close to joining Los Blancos before opting for Barcelona in the summer of 2013.

Neymar has been a hit since joining PSG and is enjoying the best form of his career, scoring 24 goals and recording 14 assists across all competitions, including a recent four-goal display in an 8-0 win over Dijon, via Goal:

It's unlikely PSG will want to contemplate selling their new poster child while he's enjoying such form, although Andrade noted the club would consider letting him leave this summer if they win the UEFA Champions League.

There have also been murmurs that Neymar isn't enjoying his time in Paris as hoped, but Sky Sports News reporter Bryan Swanson suggested that may not be the case:

The Telegraph's Jason Burt reported Neymar's contract in the French capital doesn't contain a buyout clause, meaning his employers would be free to demand far more than the £200 million they paid for his signature this past summer.

However, a move could be facilitated by Neymar's own ambition to execute an exit, and the Ligue 1 Show presenter Matt Spiro noted a potential reason that could become a concern in future:

Emery will be glad to have one of the best players in the world at his disposal, but there may again come a time where the South American seeks a stronger chance at top titles if he can't contend for them in Paris.

OptaJoe recently provided evidence to suggest there may be some reasoning behind Neymar's alleged issues with Ligue 1's physical nature:

Los Merengues took Neymar on trial for 20 days as a 13-year-old, per Andrade's report, but chose not to chase his talent then, and the consequence of that miss could be forking out a new world-record fee for Neymar.

There aren't few who doubt he has the potential to become the best in the world once the reigns of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are over, but there are questions over whether Emery's right he'll realise it in Paris.