Kevin Love Says He Was Picked 'Probably Dead Last' in All-Star Game Draft

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love joked Friday he was "probably dead last" among selections in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game draft.

As seen in the following video courtesy of ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, Love got some chuckles out of media members:

The order of selection wasn't revealed other than that Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant went No. 1 overall to LeBron James' team, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, but Love did end up on the same team as his Cavs teammate.

While Love is enjoying a solid year individually, the Cavaliers have been in turmoil recently.

Cleveland has lost 11 of its past 15 games, and things reached a tipping point following a 148-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last week.

Love left that game due to an illness, and he was then reportedly a target during a subsequent team meeting.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, multiple teammates took issue with Love during the heated meeting and questioned whether his illness was legitimate.

After Love spoke, however, there was reportedly a better understanding among the Cavs players.

James has been the Cavaliers' unquestioned leader this season, but Love has been productive as well with 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from long range.

Since LeBron drafted both Love and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, the Cavs' former Big Three will be back in business at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.