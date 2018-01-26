Luke Falk Withdraws from Senior Bowl to Attend Tyler Hilinski's Funeral

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk withdrew from the Senior Bowl on Friday in order to attend the funeral of former Cougars teammate Tyler Hilinski, according to his agency, Rep 1 Sports (via Stefanie Loh of the Seattle Times).

Hilinski, who served as Falk's backup at Washington State, was found dead by suicide Jan. 16.

In honor of Hilinski, Falk wore No. 3 at the Senior Bowl practices.

Falk explained his reasoning behind the number switch to reporters earlier this week: "I just felt like [the jersey switch] is what I needed to do. He needs to be remembered. He was an amazing person and an amazing soul. This guy was one of the most outgoing, bubbly ... just a guy you want to be around. And people need to know it."

According to Loh, Hilinski's funeral will be held Saturday at Damien High School in La Verne, California.

Falk threw for at least 30 touchdowns each of the past three seasons at Washington State and finished his career with 14,481 passing yards, 119 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.