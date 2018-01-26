Chelsea Transfer News: Edin Dzeko's Rumoured Blues Move Unlikely

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Edin Dzeko's move from AS Roma to Chelsea is looking increasingly unlikely to happen, with British outlets now joining their Italian counterparts in downplaying the rumours.

Sky Sports News HQ cited their sources on Friday, stating a transfer is ''unlikely to happen.''

Kaveh Solhekol provided more details, stating the Blues are already looking at alternatives:

Italian news outlets widely reported Dzeko had decided against joining Chelsea on Thursday, per Football Italia. Per Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), team-mate Emerson Palmieri also appears unlikely to move to west London.

It's a somewhat surprising development, as both Italian and English news outlets appeared convinced the Bosnia and Herzegovina international would join just days ago:

The 31-year-old has been a smash hit for Roma in the last two seasons and finished the 2016-17 Serie A campaign with 29 goals. He previously played for Manchester City, where he was a luxury option on the bench and solid scorer when he started.

Injuries halted his momentum toward the end of his spell at the Etihad Stadium, but Dzeko has proved a top option up front when fully healthy with the Giallorossi.

The Blues desperately need more depth and talent at the striker position, as Alvaro Morata has yet to score in 2018 and struck just three times in December. Michy Batshuayiis the only other out-and-out striker and doesn't appear to have the confidence of manager Antonio Conte.