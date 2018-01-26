Chelsea Transfer News: Edin Dzeko's Rumoured Blues Move Unlikely

Chelsea Transfer News: Edin Dzeko's Rumoured Blues Move UnlikelyJanuary 26, 2018
Edin Dzeko's move from AS Roma to Chelsea is looking increasingly unlikely to happen, with British outlets now joining their Italian counterparts in downplaying the rumours.
Sky Sports News HQ cited their sources on Friday, stating a transfer is ''unlikely to happen.''
Kaveh Solhekol provided more details, stating the Blues are already looking at alternatives:
Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh
Dzeko to Chelsea stalled. Chelsea looking at signing Giroud on loan. Giroud can only leave Arsenal if they sign Aubameyang. If Aubameyang leaves Dortmund they want Lucas Moura from PSG. Moura prefers move to Spurs2018-1-26 16:24:34
Italian news outlets widely reported Dzeko had decided against joining Chelsea on Thursday, per Football Italia. Per Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), team-mate Emerson Palmieri also appears unlikely to move to west London.
It's a somewhat surprising development, as both Italian and English news outlets appeared convinced the Bosnia and Herzegovina international would join just days ago:
Sky Sports PL @SkySportsPL
🆕 TRANSFER CENTRE 🆕 Chelsea and Roma have agreed terms on a deal that will see Edin Dzeko move to Stamford Bridge, according to Sky in Italy Read more here 👉 https://t.co/HI8VXfCG2L https://t.co/e15OPUoQa42018-1-24 17:24:15
The 31-year-old has been a smash hit for Roma in the last two seasons and finished the 2016-17 Serie A campaign with 29 goals. He previously played for Manchester City, where he was a luxury option on the bench and solid scorer when he started.
Injuries halted his momentum toward the end of his spell at the Etihad Stadium, but Dzeko has proved a top option up front when fully healthy with the Giallorossi.
The Blues desperately need more depth and talent at the striker position, as Alvaro Morata has yet to score in 2018 and struck just three times in December. Michy Batshuayiis the only other out-and-out striker and doesn't appear to have the confidence of manager Antonio Conte.