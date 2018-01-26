Arsenal Transfer News: Arsene Wenger Hints Mesut Ozil Is 'Ready to Commit'

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reiterated his desire to see Mesut Ozil sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium and has suggested the midfielder is showing signs of someone who is "ready to commit."

Wenger spoke to the media on Friday, and the Frenchman provided an update on Ozil's status as he approaches the end of his current deal, which is set to expire in the summer, per The Independent:

"Our intention is to keep Ozil at the club. Hopefully, we will manage to do that very soon.

"I am not close enough to be optimistic but not far enough to be pessimistic.

"The vibe I get from his commitment, focus and desire, he behaves like someone who is ready to commit. After that, contract negotiations are what they are. But we aren’t close enough to tell you yes, he will stay."

The Gunners chief's cautious optimism refers more to Ozil's actions rather than any signs from his camp he's more willing to pen an extension, although there are few signs he'll be leaving before the end of the January transfer window.

Arsenal have already lost former contract rebel Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United this month, and Opta statistician Orbinho highlighted attributes possessed by Ozil the north Londoners will want to keep hold of:

Wenger's comments suggest he wants to ensure Ozil doesn't follow Sanchez's lead out of the Emirates exit, but there's a chance the German playmaker is merely eager to advertise his abilities.

Eurosport's Tom Adams noted the loss Ozil represents when he's not a part of the Gunners' lineup:

Following Sanchez's move to Old Trafford, United manager Jose Mourinho said, per the Daily Star's Luke Gardener: "It was a transfer between two big clubs in the same country, something I think should happen more often."

Some interpreted this as a hint from the Red Devils boss that he could intend to stage a reunion with soon-to-be free agent Ozil, whom he signed as Real Madrid manager in 2010.

The 2014 World Cup winner is yet to be included in Arsenal's UEFA Europa League squads this season, but he should have an opportunity to illustrate his talent further in the competition during the second half of the season.

Earlier in January, Alasdair Gold of football.london predicted a departure from the Emirates at the end of this season:

Ozil came to the Premier League in 2013 and stood as Arsenal's record £42.5 million signing until Alexandre Lacazette was recruited from Lyon this past summer for a £52 million sum.

Higher wages or simply a desire for the player to contest at a higher level once again could be preventing Ozil from agreeing a new Arsenal deal, but Wenger's mood suggests an extension isn't out of sight just yet.