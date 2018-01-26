Michigan State AD Mark Hollis Retires over Larry Nassar Scandal

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis retired Friday in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, according to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

Lou Ann Simon resigned as MSU president for the same reason Wednesday, per ESPN.com.

Nassar, who served as a physician at Michigan State as well as for USA Gymnastics, was sentenced to 45 to 175 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"I know this is the right time," Hollis said. He added that he planned to retire in the near future regardless of the Nassar situation, according to Solari.

He also said he was not pressured to retire and that "many people" told him not to step away.

When asked about Nassar, Solari said he doesn't believe he ever met him during his time as AD, per Solari.

Although Hollis showed remorse for Nassar's victims, he wasn't regretful about how he handled any situation as athletic director, saying, "Every decision I made was a good one at the time I made it."

The Athletic's The All-American tweeted Hollis' full statement regarding his retirement:

According to ESPN.com's Dan Murphy, Nassar was allowed to continue seeing patients at Michigan State for 19 months in 2014 and 2015 despite being under investigation for sexual abuse.

Murphy also reported that Michigan State osteopathic school dean Dr. William Strampel implemented guidelines for Nassar in the wake of the initial investigation, but they were poorly applied. The physician was told he needed a chaperone in the room during his examinations and to avoid skin-to-skin contact with patients, but Nassar's direct superior was not informed of these directives, and they were not consistently enforced.

Nassar graduated from Michigan State in 1993 and eventually began serving as an assistant professor and physician at the school. He was also the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics.

Over 150 women and girls said Nassar sexually abused them, including Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber.

In addition to his most recent sentence, Nassar is serving 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Hollis had served as Michigan State's athletic director since 2008. He had been part of the MSU athletic department since 1995 and graduated from the school in 1985.