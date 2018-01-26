Marlon Humphrey's Lawyer: CB Has '11 Million Reasons' Not to Steal Phone Charger

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

An attorney for Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey said Thursday allegations his client tried to steal a phone charger from an Uber driver are "not true."

Edward Lee and Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun passed along comments from Paul Patterson, who argued "Marlon has 11 million reasons not to steal a … phone charger," referring to the cornerback's four-year, $11.8 million contract with the Ravens.

"Marlon has not had an opportunity to tell his side of the story," he said. "The Uber driver makes a lot of allegations in that report that simply are not true. Fortunately for Marlon, we have eyewitnesses who are willing to testify about what accurately transpired between Marlon and the Uber driver."

Michael Casagrande of AL.com reported Humphrey was arrested Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he played college for the Crimson Tide, and charged with felony third-degree robbery.

The driver told police he gave Humphrey a charger when he asked to borrow one during the ride. When he requested the Ravens defender return it, he refused and then "elbowed the driver and balled his fist like he wanted to fight," per Casagrande.

Police arrived, determined the charger didn't fit his phone and returned it to the driver, according to the incident report.

Patterson told Lee and Zrebiec the situation was a "simple mistake" and hoped it will get resolved quickly.

"We intend on asking for a preliminary hearing to determine if probable cause has been established to continue forward," he said. "The future looks bright for Marlon in this incident, and I would hope to have this matter resolved in the next few months."

Humphrey, the 16th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, finished his rookie season with 34 combined tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions.