MMA Fighter Scores First Faceplant Knockout of 2018 in Just 21 Seconds

ONE Championship put on their Global Superheroes event at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on Friday, and it got started with a sensational knockout.

Edward Kelly (10-4) scored the fastest KO in featherweight history when he sent Meas Meu (6-1) to the canvas facefirst with a devastating knee.

Meu threw a low left kick, and Kelly responded with a combination that would put an end to the fight at just 21 seconds. A right followed by a left connected, but it was the knee connecting flush that turned off the lights.

The knockout ended Meu's perfect MMA record.

Kelly's KO victory put him back in the win column after his three-fight streak was snapped last August. It also puts him on the shortlist for Knockout of the Year for 2018.