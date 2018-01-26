Brandon Jennings Says He's Planning NBA Comeback After Stint in Chinese League

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Brandon Jennings is seeking a return to the NBA after a successful stint with the Shanxi Brave Dragons in China ended in December.

On Friday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from the 28-year-old point guard, who said he's "of course" trying to get back into the league and thinks he can play until he's 35.

Jennings averaged 27.9 points, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals across 13 Chinese Basketball Association appearances for the Brave Dragons, per Real GM.

While the California native showcased high-end playmaking ability during his time in the NBA, averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 assists across 541 career games, his streaky shooting made him an inconsistent, often inefficient contributor.

His best season came in 2011-12 with the Milwaukee Bucks, who selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2009 draft. He posted career highs in points per game (19.1) and shooting percentage (41.8) across 66 contests.

Jennings split last season between the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards, averaging 7.1 points and 4.9 assists in 81 games.

He could be an intriguing depth piece for a contending team to play the role of offensive spark plug off the bench. But so far there have been no rumors of legitimate interest from NBA teams.