WWE Royal Rumble 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

Q: If you were booking this match, who would you have win the first women's Royal Rumble and why?

KB: I will never miss a chance to go to bat for Becky Lynch getting some much-needed recognition.

While Asuka's match with Bliss is already more or less certain, SmackDown's field is wide open, plus the first-ever female Rumble winner should be someone who needs the boost and has earned that spotlight. Lynch winning fills every need WWE has in the women's division.

Prediction: Asuka dominates, last eliminating Lynch.

AM: Given the lackluster options available to the SmackDown roster, I would go with Ronda Rousey winning to set up a match with Charlotte Flair.

This is of course presuming Rousey appears. She told TMZ Sports recently that she'll be in Colombia during the Rumble, but it wouldn't be the first time WWE fans have been intentionally misled to heighten surprise.

Both Rousey and Flair could have their respective other three horsewomen ringside for the match. Raw will be more than fine with Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Nia Jax, but SmackDown needs some pizazz, and it won't come from the current crop.

Prediction: Rousey wins the Royal Rumble.

RD: Asuka is the smart choice here. She's fresh and bursting with potential and is the only woman WWE has booked as a dominant force of late.

Prediction: WWE gets too cute for its own good and goes with McMahon jumping in from the announce table to win.

CM: Hands down it would be Lynch. Not only has she been booked the worst out of the Four Horsewomen over the past year, but she is also one of the most popular and talented wrestlers on the roster.

Having her win would make the majority of the WWE Universe happy, which doesn't seem to happen too often these days.

Prediction: Asuka wins by last eliminating Jax.