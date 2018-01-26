WWE Royal Rumble 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

2 of 8

Q: What is the better strategy for WWE, building a new star with the Rumble or trying to make the biggest WrestleMania main event it can by giving the win to a main event player?

KB: The Rumble has always been an opportunity to make new stars, but it is always important WWE think ahead on planning out WrestleMania's card.

I hate to see part-time talent appear and steal a win, but, if a new star is going to win the Rumble, they have to be ready to take the next step. This year, there are too many new stars who could easily be worthy of that honor for WWE to just take the safe route.

Prediction: Balor wins, last eliminating Reigns.

AM: If there is a larger than life main event to be booked, that's always going to be the better option, but since we've already seen Reigns vs. Lesnar before and it didn't go over well at all with the crowd, that would be a mistake to do again this year.

If Shinsuke Nakamura ends up fighting Styles, he has to win this and not some random other No. 1 contender's match, because this will mean so much more. If Daniel Bryan is in the match, though, that match means significantly more and has to take priority.

Prediction: Nakamura wins the Royal Rumble unless Bryan is cleared to compete.

RD: WrestleMania will be huge no matter what. WWE sells gobs of tickets before the main event is even announced. It's smarter to elevate a fresh face and try to make a new marquee star.

Prediction: Nakamura wins his first Rumble and sets his sights on Styles.

CM: The last time WWE used the Rumble to build a new star was in 2011 with Albert Del Rio, but he wasn't exactly a fresh-faced rookie.

WWE needs to do something radical and have a completely unexpected person win the match. It would give a monster push to someone who is not already in the main event scene, and it would surprise people after so many years of predictable results.

Prediction: Cena wins and attempts to become the first 17-time champion at WrestleMania.