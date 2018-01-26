Eagles vs. Patriots: Halftime, National Anthem Prop Bets for Super Bowl 52

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

For many, the Super Bowl is more than just a football game.

Some viewers of football's biggest game pay more attention to the commercials, the halftime show or the numerous prop bets.

Prop bets can cover anything from the national anthem to the halftime show. There will be bets on the time of each performance, outfits or anything else you can imagine. Some of these performances are given more attention than the game itself.

Here's a look at some of the best prop bets for the national anthem performed by Pink and Justin Timberlake's halftime show.

National Anthem

How Long Will it Take Pink to Perform National Anthem?

Over Two Minutes (-140, bet $100 to win $140); Under Two Minutes (Even)

One of the first bets that can be cashed in on Super Bowl Sunday is the length of the national anthem.

The over/under for Pink's version of the Star-Spangled Banner is two minutes, and based off recent history, those who wager on this bet will be forced to sweat it out.

According to OddsShark, the average length of the last 12 national anthems is 1:58.6, a number that leaves bettors with the choice of backing a trend or wagering on the performer herself.

What Color Will Pink's Hair Be When She Starts to Sing National Anthem?

Pink/Red (+150)

White/Blonde (+175)

Brown/Black (+400)

Blue/Purple (+500)

Green (+500)

Pink brings a few extra curveballs to national anthem betting since she is one of the most eccentric performers in the world.

Her hair has been all sorts of colors during her career, and there's an extra element worth adding to the equation since she is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Although green is a long shot in this bet, it wouldn't be a complete surprise to see the Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native with her team's colors on her head.

Will Pink Wear a Philadelphia Eagles Shirt or Hat While Singing the National Anthem?

Yes (+200)

No (-500)

Speaking of Pink's fanhood, you can specifically bet on if she will be representing her hometown team while she belts out the Star-Spangled Banner.

Wearing an Eagles shirt or hat isn't out of the picture, but if one of them were to happen, expect it to be a shirt since hats are traditionally taken off during the national anthem.

Will Pink Say 'Eagles' Before, During or After the National Anthem?

Yes (+110)

No (-150)

There's no doubt you'll hear all sorts of Eagles chants during the Super Bowl, including their famous "E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES" one.

While Pink might not break that out or start a chorus of "Fly Eagles Fly" on Super Bowl Sunday, she could wish her team well before, during or after the anthem. Given the passionate fanbase the Eagles have, it wouldn't surprise us if Pink works in a "Go Eagles" or something along those lines.

Will Pink Forget or Omit a Word From the National Anthem?

Yes (+300)

No (-500)

Paying close attention to bets is nothing new during the Super Bowl, but keeping an ear out for a missing word in the national anthem may benefit your list of wagers for the big game.

If Pink does forget or omit a word, it will most likely be a small one since a performer of her experience will have every word memorized in order to deliver a performance to remember.

Will Pink Be Airborne at Any Point During the National Anthem?

Yes (+150)

No (-200)

This is a national anthem prop bet you will only see at Super Bowl LII because of Pink's live show history.

The singer is well known for acrobatics in her live shows, but betting yes on this would be a better gamble if she was on stage for the halftime show.

With the national anthem laced with tradition and only lasting two minutes, it's hard to imagine Pink getting airborne during her time on the national stage.

Who Will be Shown First on TV During the National Anthem?

Tom Brady (-200)

Nick Foles (+150)

As Pink delivers her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, the NBC cameras will pan around U.S. Bank Stadium to give viewers a look at the key players in the Super Bowl.

Given their stature at the quarterback position, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles could be shown on screen.

Brady is more likely to appear first because he is a five-time Super Bowl champion, but NBC could also choose to play into the underdog storyline surrounding the Eagles and go to Foles first before showing the favorite in Brady.

Halftime Show

Will Justin Timberlake Be Wearing a Hat When He Begins His Halftime Show Performance?

Yes (+350)

No (-600)

The hat is one of Justin Timberlake's favorite accessories.

The former member of *NSYNC can normally be seen with a hat on his head, which makes this prop bet an intriguing one.

What makes the bet even more difficult is how specific it is since it mentions the start of the performance. He could begin with something on his head and then toss it away as the show goes on, or he could ignore the hat altogether and make it one less prop in his routine on stage.

What Color Will Justin Timberlake's Shoes Be When He Begins His Halftime Show Performance?

White (-125)

Black (+175)

Brown/Beige (+700)

Blue (+1000)

Green (+1000)

Red (+1600)

Yellow (+2000)

This is one of those prop bets where you should just throw logic out of the window and hope to cash in on long odds.

Most bettors could play it safe and hope to not lose momentum in their wagers by choosing white or black as Timberlake's shoe color.

However, if you're feeling a bit adventurous, and let's be honest you already are if you're betting on Timberlake's shoe color, you might as well take the long odds of blue, green, red or yellow and try to make extra cash.

