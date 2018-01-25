Kevin Durant Confirms He Was LeBron James' No. 1 Pick in NBA All-Star Draft

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kevin Durant is the only Golden State Warriors player on LeBron James' team for the 2018 All-Star Game, and he confirmed that is because Stephen Curry never had the chance to pick him.

"What, we gonna keep this a mystery?" Durant said when revealing he was the top pick in the All-Star Game draft, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

According to Rosalyn Gold-Onwude of NBA on TNT, Curry selected Giannis Antetokounmpo with the second pick after James took Durant. Gold-Onwude added more context from Durant's perspective:

James and Curry had the opportunity to select the teams as the top vote-getters in their respective conferences. The teams were unveiled on TNT’s broadcast of NBA Tip-Off.

LeBron James' Team

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

John Wall, Washington Wizards

Stephen Curry's Team

James Harden, Houston Rockets

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Al Horford, Boston Celtics

While the All-Star Game is just an exhibition that typically features little defense—until the closing stretch—wide-open shots and rim-rattling dunks, the draft does add a layer of intrigue.

Fans will have the opportunity to see Durant team up with Russell Westbrook—another James selection—again and face the Warriors combination of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in a matchup reminiscent of the old showdowns between Golden State and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant and Westbrook aren't the only old teammates pairing up, as James drafted Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving to his side.

That James selected Durant with the No. 1 overall pick is no surprise given that he's a matchup nightmare and scoring machine in a contest that will feature plenty of points. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is a four-time scoring champion thanks to his marksmanship from deep and length at 6'9" that allows him to finish over smaller defenders with ease.

He is averaging 25.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game this season as a two-way force who can also provide solid defense down the stretch should James' team need it.

Durant will have the opportunity to prove he was worth the No. 1 selection on Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.