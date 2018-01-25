NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2018: Results, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

With the 2018 Pro Bowl three days away, the AFC drew first blood from the NFC, winning the 2018 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught a throw from Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano in Epic Dodgeball that delivered the AFC the victory. It was quite a comeback from the conference, which trailed five players to two at one point.

There was some controversy prior to the finish. Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan caught a throw from Landry, and the NFC team celebrated what it thought was a win.

However, Kerrigan dropped a ball he had in his right hand in the process of making the catch, so he was ruled out. The event resumed, and Landry eliminated Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels before taking Gano out as well.

The Dolphins shared a replay of the final catch:

The Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad figures the Skills Showdown will give Landry more leverage in discussions over a new contract:

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave the AFC one point to start the Skills Showdown after scoring 21 in Precision Passing, which was the most in the event through its first two years. The NFL shared a replay of his record-setting run:

Russell Wilson was a big disappointment in the event, scoring just eight points. It was a performance in keeping with his 2017 season, as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback completed a career-low 61.3 percent of his passes.

The fact he wasn't being constantly bombarded by oncoming pass-rushers may have thrown Wilson off, considering he was sacked the fourth-most times in the league (43):

This time last year, Landry finished runner-up to former LSU Tigers teammate Odell Beckham Jr. in the Drone Drop after the New York Giants wideout caught a ball dropped from 125 feet in the air.

Landry gained a measure of revenge on the NFC, beating out Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson after catching a ball that fell from 120 feet.

Peterson responded by playing a pivotal role in the NFC's Gridiron Gauntlet win. He ran the second stage, which consisted of collecting four fumbles before making the tag to the next player. Peterson put his ball skills on display as he zoomed through the Fumble Run and helped the NFC complete the Gridiron Gauntlet in 50 seconds.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara relished tying the Skills Showdown for the NFC:

Wilson redeemed himself after Precision Passing, combining with Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to give the NFC a 2-1 edge in the Best Hands competition. The pair completed the course in one minute, two seconds, more than 14 seconds better than the duo of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

The NFL provided a replay of Thomas' run:

From there, the Skills Showdown shifted to a new event, Kick-Tac-Toe, where Gano and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell played a game of tic-tac-toe by kicking field goals.

The competition started off slowly when Gano and Boswell were attempting 45-yarders, so much so ESPN commentator Sean McDonough joked the Skills Showdown would have to move to ESPN8: The Ocho to finish.

Kick-Tac-Toe may need refinement ahead of the 2019 Skills Showdown.

Gano claimed the three squares on the left side of the board to bolster the NFC's lead, but it wasn't enough cushion to cover the three points the AFC took home in Epic Dodgeball.

The Skills Showdown was a big hit in its first season, and the second edition provided just as much entertainment. It offered a nice change of pace in the middle of the buildup to Super Bowl LII, which is scheduled for Feb. 4 between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Now, the AFC will look to earn its second straight Pro Bowl win over the NFC.