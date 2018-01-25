Report: Josh Allen Will Interest Ravens If Available at No. 16 in 2018 NFL Draft

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have their eyes on a potential quarterback of the future.

On Thursday, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM in Denver reported the Ravens "would be interested" in using their No. 16 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft to select Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen if he was available.

That Baltimore would be interested in a quarterback in the first round is notable considering Joe Flacco has been the franchise signal-caller since the team drafted him 18th overall in 2008. The Delaware product has played all 16 games in nine of the last 10 seasons, topping 3,000 passing yards eight times.

He also led the Ravens to the Super Bowl XLVII title during the 2012 season but saw a drop in his production from 2016 to 2017.

He threw for a career-best 4,317 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 picks in 2016 but finished with 3,141 passing yards, 18 touchdown throws and 13 interceptions last season as the Ravens missed the playoffs for the third straight year.

It would also be notable if Allen fell to No. 16 considering Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller called him the best quarterback behind UCLA's Josh Rosen and USC's Sam Darnold while projecting him to the New York Jets with the sixth pick.

Allen threw for 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six picks in 2017 but tallied 3,203 passing yards and 28 touchdowns through the air the previous year.

He could provide a much-needed boost to a Ravens offense that finished a mere 29th in the league in passing yards in 2017.