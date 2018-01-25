LeBron James, Stephen Curry Say NBA All-Star Draft Should Have Been Televised

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry may be bitter rivals on the court, but the pair agreed the inaugural All-Star draft should've been televised.

In a tweak to the event's format, James and Curry got to pick their respective teams from a pool of this year's All-Stars. The two captains told Ernie Johnson on TNT's Inside the NBA they wished the fans would've had the opportunity to see the draft unfold:

The NBA shared each of the two All-Star teams following Thursday's official reveal:

While fans were generally happy with the league's decision to shake up the All-Star Game, there was a sense of disappointment when it became apparent the NBA wouldn't show the full draft. That disappointment heightened when James and Curry both tweeted the selection process should've been broadcast to the masses:

It seems not all of James and Curry's fellow players are on board, though. According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the NBA had originally planned to air the draft but encountered some resistance from the National Basketball Players Association. The players' union wasn't unified in its disapproval, but enough spoke out against the plan.

Stein reported the NBA also had concerns about some of the optics, such as the reaction to the player who was selected last and possibly creating tension between All-Star captains and teammates they had passed over.

With a full year to plan before next year's All-Star Game, the NBA and players' union may be able to work together to address those issues and make the draft a part of the All-Star viewing experience, much like when the starters and reserves are announced.