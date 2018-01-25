J.T. Realmuto Trade Rumors: Nationals Trying to Land Marlins C

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins fire sale continues, with catcher J.T. Realmuto reportedly on the trade block.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Washington Nationals are among those interested in a potential deal for Realmuto.

Heyman added that the Marlins are asking for top prospect Victor Robles in return for a potential deal.

Since coming under new ownership, the Marlins have spent the offseason dealing away most of their notable players, including Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon, in an effort to cut payroll.

Christian Yelich was then traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in exchange for four players.

Realmuto isn't as high priced as the others departures—he entered his first year of arbitration this offseason and won't reach free agency until after the 2020 season—but he doesn't plan to stick around with what should be a losing team. According to Craig Mishof SiriusXM, the catcher put in a trade request in December.

The 26-year-old has already established himself as one of the top young players in the league at his position, hitting a combined .290 over the last two years with 28 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He is also a solid defensive player who threw out an above-average 32 percent of would-be base-stealers.

Washington could use an upgrade behind the plate after relying upon Matt Weiters last season, and adding a someone like Realmuto could help a good team finally get over the top toward contention.

Of course, parting with Robles would be a difficult decision for the Nationals. He is considered the top player in the organization and the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com. The outfielder hit .250 in 27 plate appearances last season.