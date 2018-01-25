Twitter Has Decided Who'll Win Team LeBron vs. Team Steph 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Twitter Has Decided Who'll Win Team LeBron vs. Team Steph 2018 NBA All-Star GameJanuary 25, 2018
LeBron James and Stephen Curry have faced off in each of the last three NBA Finals, and their next battle will come at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
As the top vote-getters in their respective conferences, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors stars got to choose their teams from the pool of All-Stars this year. The new format will replace the typical showdown between the Eastern and Western Conference, and Twitter naturally had plenty to say about the two rosters and which one is poised to win.
With that in mind, here is a look at the rosters which were unveiled Thursday on TNT's broadcast of NBA Tip-Off as well as some of the best Twitter reactions.
LeBron James' Team
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans
Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks
John Wall, Washington Wizards
Stephen Curry's Team
James Harden, Houston Rockets
DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Al Horford, Boston Celtics
There was immediate disagreement on Twitter over which side had the better roster:
Dan Levy @DanLevyThinks
Team LeBron is better, but with @JoelEmbiid on that side I’m on #TeamSteph https://t.co/A3ooj2EzHp2018-1-26 00:08:16
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Bron's team is nasty. And he took Kyrie. https://t.co/t0DhFT0B5f2018-1-26 00:08:16
Andy Glockner @AndyGlockner
Steph's team looks way better? https://t.co/2Y1SCgrIQN2018-1-26 00:07:56
Dan Carson @TheDoctorCarson
LeBron picked world destroyers and Steph picked *adjusts bifocals* very fine gentlemen yes2018-1-26 00:22:35
Dan Favale @danfavale
people are sleeping on Team Steph2018-1-26 00:16:31
While the strength of the respective teams immediately stood out, so did the fact a number of former teammates have been reunited. Notably, James drafted Kyrie Irving to his side, and he also brought Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook together again:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
LeBron & Kyrie reunited #TeamLeBron https://t.co/yhaS3XZZeN2018-1-26 00:06:11
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
Teammates again. #TeamLeBron https://t.co/BYTXw6EcXC2018-1-26 00:07:39
Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA
Reunited and it feels so good https://t.co/phlxpc6jN92018-1-26 00:11:42
Durant happens to be the sole Warrior who is not on Curry's side (one could guess James drafted the reigning NBA Finals MVP with the first pick):
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Odd man out. #NotTeamSteph https://t.co/LQZHxUeP6i2018-1-26 00:12:30
One plus about Durant being on James' team is the realization he will have to face the Warriors again, which Andy Glockner thought should have been the reality the past couple of years:
Andy Glockner @AndyGlockner
Durant and Westbrook on the same squad, too, is fun. And Durant against all the Warriors, WHICH IS HOW THE LAST TWO SEASONS SHOULD HAVE BEEN, DAMNIT2018-1-26 00:09:21
The rosters weren't the only thing unveiled Thursday:
NBA TV @NBATV
The 2018 #NBAAllStar Jerseys revealed! 👀 (Via @NBAonTNT) https://t.co/fVxeBulwdh2018-1-26 00:11:36
Here is some of the best of the rest:
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"You already know in your mind that the guy the other captain is going to take somebody that you want..." @KingJames (#TeamLeBron) & @StephenCurry30 (#TeamStephen) joined @TurnerSportsEJ on the #TNT Pregame Show to break down the 2018 #NBAAllStar team selections. https://t.co/FNHkjP37rd2018-1-26 00:11:55
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Also notable, LeBron picked DeMarcus Cousins who he has praised repeatedly via social media this season2018-1-26 00:08:31
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LeBron James: "This thing should have been televised. It definitely should have been televised, that's for sure..."2018-1-26 00:10:54
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
"#TeamLeBron is about to destroy #TeamSteph" https://t.co/vO5r38ddgT2018-1-26 00:18:00
While many on Twitter think they know what is going to happen already, fans will have to wait for the game on Sunday, Feb. 18 to see how it plays out. This year’s contest will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and figures to feature plenty of the high-flying dunks and red-hot shooting from three-point range it always does.
