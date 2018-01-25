Twitter Has Decided Who'll Win Team LeBron vs. Team Steph 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have faced off in each of the last three NBA Finals, and their next battle will come at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

As the top vote-getters in their respective conferences, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors stars got to choose their teams from the pool of All-Stars this year. The new format will replace the typical showdown between the Eastern and Western Conference, and Twitter naturally had plenty to say about the two rosters and which one is poised to win.

With that in mind, here is a look at the rosters which were unveiled Thursday on TNT's broadcast of NBA Tip-Off as well as some of the best Twitter reactions.

LeBron James' Team

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

John Wall, Washington Wizards

Stephen Curry's Team

James Harden, Houston Rockets

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Al Horford, Boston Celtics

There was immediate disagreement on Twitter over which side had the better roster:

While the strength of the respective teams immediately stood out, so did the fact a number of former teammates have been reunited. Notably, James drafted Kyrie Irving to his side, and he also brought Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook together again:

Durant happens to be the sole Warrior who is not on Curry's side (one could guess James drafted the reigning NBA Finals MVP with the first pick):

One plus about Durant being on James' team is the realization he will have to face the Warriors again, which Andy Glockner thought should have been the reality the past couple of years:

The rosters weren't the only thing unveiled Thursday:

Here is some of the best of the rest:

While many on Twitter think they know what is going to happen already, fans will have to wait for the game on Sunday, Feb. 18 to see how it plays out. This year’s contest will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and figures to feature plenty of the high-flying dunks and red-hot shooting from three-point range it always does.