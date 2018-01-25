NBA All-Star Game 2018 Rosters Revealed After Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The complete rosters for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles were revealed Thursday after team captains LeBron James (Eastern Conference) and Stephen Curry (Western Conference) picked their squads during a conference call with league officials.

The lineups and this year's new Jordan Brand jerseys can be viewed below:

Team LeBron

Starter : Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics

: Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics Starter : Kevin Durant , F, Golden State Warriors

: Kevin Durant Starter : LeBron James, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

: LeBron James, F, Cleveland Cavaliers Starter : Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Pelicans



: Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Pelicans Starter : DeMarcus Cousins, C, New Orleans Pelicans

: DeMarcus Cousins, C, New Orleans Pelicans Reserve: Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards Reserve: LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs Reserve: Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers Reserve: Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder Reserve: Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana Pacers

Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana Pacers Reserve: Kristaps Porzingis, F, New York Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis, F, New York Knicks Reserve: John Wall, G, Washington Wizards

Team Stephen

Starter : Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

: Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors Starter : James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

: James Harden, G, Houston Rockets Starter : DeMar DeRozan, G, Toronto Raptors

: DeMar DeRozan, G, Toronto Raptors Starter : Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

: Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks Starter : Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers Reserve: Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers Reserve: Jimmy Butler, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler, G, Minnesota Timberwolves Reserve: Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors Reserve: Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors Reserve: Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors Reserve: Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves Reserve: Al Horford, C, Boston Celtics

James kicked things off by making the No. 1 overall pick after he was named the All-Star Game's leading vote-getter. Picks subsequently alternated between the two captains for the rest of the first round until the eight remaining starters were selected.

Curry's team then made the first pick of the second round, when all 14 reserves were eligible to come off the board.

Once the draft was over, James and Curry reflected on the process and said they hope to see it televised in 2019:

LeBron refused to disclose who he picked first, but conventional wisdom suggests he went with Kevin Durant after Steph told reporters Jan. 18 that he would take his teammate if he wasn't selected first.

Perhaps more noteworthy, though, was that James added Kyrie Irving to his roster after the Boston Celtics floor general had an acrimonious split from the Cleveland Cavaliers that was reportedly facilitated by his desire to no longer play alongside LeBron.

Above all else, both captains appeared to prize chemistry.

LeBron has extensive experience playing with both Irving and Kevin Love, and he made a concerted effort to add a pair of teammates in New Orleans Pelicans bigs Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins as well as Washington Wizards backcourt mates John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Plus, he reunited Durant, Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo following their time together with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curry had a similar strategy, nabbing Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Minnesota Timberwolves studs Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns and Toronto Raptors guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

The two-time MVP also had the luxury of picking Milwaukee Bucks point-forward Giannis Antetokounmpo a year after he was posterized by the Greek Freak on the exhibition stage in New Orleans.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will tip off Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET from Staples Center.