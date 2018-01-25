NBA All-Star Game 2018 Rosters Revealed After Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen Draft

NBA All-Star Game 2018 Rosters Revealed After Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen DraftJanuary 25, 2018
The complete rosters for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles were revealed Thursday after team captains LeBron James (Eastern Conference) and Stephen Curry (Western Conference) picked their squads during a conference call with league officials.
The lineups and this year's new Jordan Brand jerseys can be viewed below:
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
It's time. 🔥 The first look at the 2018 #NBAAllStar jerseys presented by @Jumpman23 https://t.co/3mRjAXGIpQ2018-1-26 00:07:27
Team LeBron
- Starter: Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics
- Starter: Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors
- Starter: LeBron James, F, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Starter: Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Pelicans
- Starter: DeMarcus Cousins, C, New Orleans Pelicans
- Reserve: Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards
- Reserve: LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs
- Reserve: Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Reserve: Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Reserve: Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana Pacers
- Reserve: Kristaps Porzingis, F, New York Knicks
- Reserve: John Wall, G, Washington Wizards
Team Stephen
- Starter: Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
- Starter: James Harden, G, Houston Rockets
- Starter: DeMar DeRozan, G, Toronto Raptors
- Starter: Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
- Starter: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
- Reserve: Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
- Reserve: Jimmy Butler, G, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Reserve: Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors
- Reserve: Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors
- Reserve: Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors
- Reserve: Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Reserve: Al Horford, C, Boston Celtics
James kicked things off by making the No. 1 overall pick after he was named the All-Star Game's leading vote-getter. Picks subsequently alternated between the two captains for the rest of the first round until the eight remaining starters were selected.
Curry's team then made the first pick of the second round, when all 14 reserves were eligible to come off the board.
Once the draft was over, James and Curry reflected on the process and said they hope to see it televised in 2019:
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"It definitely should have been televised." @KingJames (#TeamLeBron) & @StephenCurry30 (#TeamStephen) react to @TurnerSportsEJ asking about who they took when and why. #NBAAllStar https://t.co/BligFCXmEt2018-1-26 00:15:22
LeBron refused to disclose who he picked first, but conventional wisdom suggests he went with Kevin Durant after Steph told reporters Jan. 18 that he would take his teammate if he wasn't selected first.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
"#TeamLeBron is about to destroy #TeamSteph" https://t.co/vO5r38ddgT2018-1-26 00:18:00
Perhaps more noteworthy, though, was that James added Kyrie Irving to his roster after the Boston Celtics floor general had an acrimonious split from the Cleveland Cavaliers that was reportedly facilitated by his desire to no longer play alongside LeBron.
Above all else, both captains appeared to prize chemistry.
LeBron has extensive experience playing with both Irving and Kevin Love, and he made a concerted effort to add a pair of teammates in New Orleans Pelicans bigs Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins as well as Washington Wizards backcourt mates John Wall and Bradley Beal.
Plus, he reunited Durant, Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo following their time together with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"Important to have my teammate alongside me." @KingJames (#TeamLeBron) and @StephenCurry30 (#TeamStephen) break down their 2018 #NBAAllStar selections. https://t.co/mjFkv0HBTt2018-1-26 00:19:16
Curry had a similar strategy, nabbing Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Minnesota Timberwolves studs Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns and Toronto Raptors guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.
The two-time MVP also had the luxury of picking Milwaukee Bucks point-forward Giannis Antetokounmpo a year after he was posterized by the Greek Freak on the exhibition stage in New Orleans.
The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will tip off Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET from Staples Center.
