Johnny Manziel Reportedly Still Eligible for XFL Despite 'No Arrests' Policy

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Apparently Johnny Manziel will be eligible to play in the XFL.

On Thursday, Darren Rovell of ESPN issued a clarification, noting Manziel was not "specifically ruled out of playing in the XFL at this time."

Rovell previously tweeted Manziel was not eligible to play when he reported news of Vince McMahon's new league, which will start in 2020 and feature eight teams. According to John Ourand of SportsBusiness Journal, the new XFL "will not hire players who have arrest records."

That the possibility for Manziel to suit up in the XFL exists is welcomed news for the former Texas A&M quarterback. He tweeted on Monday he was "back to the grind," with an eye on a comeback and then directed a message specifically at McMahon about playing in the new league:

Rovell detailed the venture, noting McMahon will provide the funding and keep the same name as the XFL that he helped run in 2001.

The signal-caller was arrested for three misdemeanors in 2012, although two of the charges were dropped. Still, he pleaded guilty to the failure to provide identification, per Kevin Skiver of CBSSports.com.

If Manziel were to play, it would add immediate name recognition to the new league. While he didn't last in the NFL after he was a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014, he thrilled fans with his ability to make plays with his arm and legs at Texas A&M and captured the 2012 Heisman Trophy.