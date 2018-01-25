NFL Network Says Former Employee Consented to Behavior in Sexual Harassment Suit

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

NFL Enterprises has responded to the recent sexual harassment lawsuit made against the NFL Network denying all claims while asking for the case to be thrown out, per TMZ Sports.

The response claims that the plaintiff, Jami Cantor, "approved, consented to, authorized, and/or ratified" all of the alleged misconduct.

Jordyn Holman and Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg reported in December Cantor had filed a harassment suit against an executive and six former players who worked as television commentators.

Former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger was accused of sending nude pictures to Cantor as well as explicitly texts. He now works at The Ringer but has since been suspended.

Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor were also suspended as on-air personalities at NFL Network for similar behavior, as well as for making inappropriate in-person comments. Former employees Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis and Warren Sapp were also accused of various forms of harassment, with Davis specifically singled out for groping the plaintiff.

McNabb and Davis have since been suspended by ESPN, their current employer.

TMZ Sports previously provided a breakdown of the lawsuit, featuring all of the allegations made by Cantor, who had worked for the network as a wardrobe stylist.