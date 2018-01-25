Vladimir Guerrerro to Be 1st Player to Wear Angels Cap in Baseball Hall of Fame

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2018

FILE - In this March 31, 2014, file photo, Vladimir Guerrero laughs after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before an opening day baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners, in Anaheim, Calif. Guerrero is expected to be inducted into the baseball hall of fame in 2017. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

One day after being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Vladimir Guerrero said his plaque at Cooperstown will feature him in a Los Angeles Angels cap.

Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Guerrero will become the first Hall of Famer with an Angels hat since the franchise was founded in 1961.

Guerrero spent the first half of his 16-year MLB career with the Montreal Expos. He was signed by the team in 1993, made his big league debut three years later at the age of 21 and had a string of four straight All-Star appearances from 1999 to 2002.

After eight seasons in Montreal, Guerrero signed with the Angels prior to the 2004 season. He was named American League MVP in his first year with the team, posting a .337/.391/.598 slash line and 39 home runs in 156 games.

In six seasons with the Angels, Guerrero hit .319/.381/.546 with four straight top-10 AL MVP finishes from 2004 to 2007.

The only current MLB teams that don't have representation on a player's cap in the Hall of Fame are the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals.

