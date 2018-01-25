Floyd Mayweather Sr. Pleads Not Guilty to Battery Charge After Turning Self In

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr. in the ring for his boxer Andrew Tabiti in his fight against Steve Cunningham in their cruiserweight bout on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The attorney for Floyd Mayweather Sr. pleaded not guilty on his behalf in a Las Vegas court Thursday to battery charges from an alleged altercation with a woman outside of the T-Mobile Arena after the Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez fight on Sept. 17, according to TMZ Sports

A warrant was issued for Mayweather's arrest at the time but cancelled after he turned himself in Tuesday.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

