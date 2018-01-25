Floyd Mayweather Sr. Pleads Not Guilty to Battery Charge After Turning Self In

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The attorney for Floyd Mayweather Sr. pleaded not guilty on his behalf in a Las Vegas court Thursday to battery charges from an alleged altercation with a woman outside of the T-Mobile Arena after the Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez fight on Sept. 17, according to TMZ Sports.

A warrant was issued for Mayweather's arrest at the time but cancelled after he turned himself in Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

