Michigan State Delayed Sending Larry Nassar Files in Title IX Investigation

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan State University reportedly delayed sending documents outlining sexual assault allegations against Larry Nassar during a Title IX investigation.

Per ESPN's Paula Lavigne, Michigan State administrators failed to notify federal officials about separate Title IX and campus police investigations against Nassar in 2014, and they have not yet turned over all of their documents related to the allegations against the former athletic physician.

Lavigne also noted Michigan State administrators asked federal officials to stop monitoring the school because they "had been acting in 'good faith' and had 'gone above and beyond' in meeting standards laid out by federal officials."

That request was denied for "several reasons," including failure to disclose the Title IX and campus police investigations into allegations against Nassar.

University president Lou Anna K. Simon announced her resignation Wednesday amid criticism for the school's handling of the Nassar scandal.

Michigan State has been under United States Department of Education oversight since 2014 for failure to sufficiently address complaints and reports of sexual harassment and sexual violence made by students.

Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with children under the age of 16 last November.