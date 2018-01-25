Jose Mourinho, Manchester United Agree on Contract Until at Least 2020

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have confirmed first-team manager Jose Mourinho has extended his contract with the club until at least 2020, with the option of another year.

The club announced the agreement on Thursday via the club's official website, and Mourinho said in a statement:

"I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to [United executive vice-chairman Ed] Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future.



"We have set very high standards—winning three trophies in one season—but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United."

ESPN's Mark Ogden suggested the timing of Mourinho's contract announcement was no coincidence after the recent capture of Alexis Sanchez, who became the latest megastar to join the Portuguese's cause at Old Trafford:

United have made a series of world-class signings since Mourinho's arrival in the summer of 2016, including Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic.

As well as possessing a certain magnetism to attract recognised, elite-level players, Mourinho's willingness to promote talent from within the club was mentioned by Woodward as another factor in his new deal:

"Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020. His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club's desire to promote top quality young players to the first team. He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club."

The club's announcement mentioned Mourinho's capture of last season's UEFA Europa League—the first time winning the trophy in United's history—as part of the reasoning to extend his stay, as well as clinching the EFL Cup.

United are a distant second to Manchester City in the Premier League table but are still in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages and the FA Cup fourth round.

Sky Sports Statto detailed his record at the Red Devils helm:

Mourinho's previous deal at the Theatre of Dreams was due to expire in 2019, but the club has shown major faith in their tactician by adding a potential two years on to his agreement.

The Special One's first stint at Chelsea, lasting a little less than three-and-a-half years, remains his longest tenure as manager of any club, but he'll be looking to best that by remaining with United for the years to come.