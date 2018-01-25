WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Match Card: Predicting Results That Will Anger Fans

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Whether it's the annual 30-man marquee match or other bouts on the card, recent editions of WWE Royal Rumble have often left fans with more questions than answers.

Traditionally the starting point on the road to WrestleMania, the winner of the main event bout has recently angered fans, with popular talent overlooked in preference of more established stars or, more frustratingly, part-time talent looking for another big match at Mania.

This year, with the abundance of talent WWE has on its books, that should be different.

But don't bank on that being the case. Here's a look at the most likely matches will leave fans feeling angry about the direction the company takes on the road to WrestleMania.