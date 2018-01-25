Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Arrested on 3rd-Degree Robbery Charge

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and charged with third-degree felony robbery on Thursday, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

According to the police report provided by Stephanie Taylor of the Tuscaloosa News, Humphrey was a passenger in an Uber and asked to borrow the driver's phone charger. Humphrey allegedly refused to return the charger and elbowed the driver in the side.

Per that report, third-degree robbery in Alabama is classified as follows:

"He/she uses force against the person of the owner of the property or any person present with intent to overcome that person's physical resistance or physical power of resistance; or (2) he/she threatens the imminent use of force against the person of the owner of the property or any person present with intent to compel acquiescence to the taking of or escaping with the property."

Bond for Humphrey was set at $2,500, according to Charlie Potter of 247Sports. Taylor posted Humphrey's mugshot:

Humphrey attended Alabama as a cornerback for the Crimson Tide. As a rookie for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, he registered 34 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games.