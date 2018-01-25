Michael Beasley Talks Potential of Joining Kevin Durant, Warriors in Free Agency

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley said he'd prefer to remain a member of the Knicks with free agency looming at season's end, but he also wouldn't rule out joining longtime friend Kevin Durant on the star-studded Golden State Warriors.

Marc Berman of the New York Post relayed comments Beasley made about the situation after Durant suggested this week it would be "amazing" if his buddy joined the Dubs.

"He's a best friend. Why not?" Beasley said. "But right now I'm a New York Knick. So me placing myself on another team during the season is not fair to my guys. Let the summer be the summer."

Beasley added that finding a permanent home in New York would be a better option on a personal level than packing up and heading across the country, though.

"One thing I do think about it is me being tired of moving—having a long-time home," he told Berman. "I don't want to move anymore."

The 29-year-old Maryland native is enjoying a strong 2017-18 campaign, his first with the Knicks.

He's averaging 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the field. He also ranks third among qualified small forwards in player efficiency rating behind only LeBron James and Durant, per ESPN.com.

Following the Warriors' 123-112 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday night, Durant marveled at Beasley's career renaissance after he was forced out of the NBA due to off-court issues, per Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group.

"Once you look at what he's been through," he said. "How he's still here, you can appreciate what he's been through."

As for finally getting a chance to play together in the NBA, Durant added: "It would be amazing. Especially now, I mean if we link up now at this age, we done so much, seen so much, being [in] this league as a player."

Given Beasley's strong performance this season, however, he should draw significant interest from around the league if he does hit the open market in the summer rather than re-sign with the Knicks. And Golden State likely won't have the cap resources to match the top offers.