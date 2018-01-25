Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder (27-20) will go for their sixth consecutive victory Thursday when they host the Washington Wizards (26-21) as solid home favorites.

The Thunder have put together one winning streak of six games this season, doing so between December 18-27.

Point spread: The Thunder opened as 5.5-point favorites; the total is at 213.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 117.0-99.3, Thunder (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Wizards can cover the spread

While the Wizards have dropped two in a row against Western Conference opponents, they had reeled off five straight wins before that, with four of those coming in December.

Washington also snapped a five-game series losing streak versus Oklahoma City with a 120-98 rout at home as a 5.5-point favorite nearly a year ago.

The Wizards have been underachieving overall lately like most of the top teams in the Eastern Conference—playing to the level of their competition—but this game will bring out the best in them.

Why the Thunder can cover the spread

The Thunder seem to be jelling at the right time, and bettors can expect Paul George to be extra motivated in this spot after he was not named as an All-Star reserve.

NBA MVP and teammate Russell Westbrook defended George by reportedly calling his snub outrageous, per Royce Young of ESPN.com, and the bond between the two players only looks to be getting stronger.

Factor in Carmelo Anthony accepting his role as more of a spot-up shooter among Oklahoma City's three stars, and this team could be scary come playoff time.

It is also worth noting the Thunder went 4-0-1 against the spread in winning the five previous meetings before the last one, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Smart betting pick

It is more clear this season than perhaps before that the West is the better of the two conferences, which means Oklahoma City has the edge here. The Thunder have played superior competition but still have a better record.

Meanwhile, Washington is just 1-8 ATS in its last nine games, and only three of those came against teams from the West.

The Wizards are coming off a 98-75 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday as 2.5-point road favorites, and they will fail to cover again as underdogs in this matchup.

NBA betting trends

Washington is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games.

Washington is 1-4 ATS in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone under in four of Oklahoma City's last six games.

