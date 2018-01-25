Chipper Jones Becomes 2nd No. 1 Overall Pick to Be Elected to Hall of Fame

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 25, 2018

Retiring Atlanta Braves' Chipper Jones salutes the crowd as he enters the batter's box during the second inning of their baseball game against the New York Mets at Turner Field Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
Dave Tulis/Associated Press

Fact: By receiving 97.2 percent of the votes, former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones became the second No. 1 overall pick to be elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Ken Griffey Jr., enshrined in 2016, was the first.

Source: Mark Bowman

