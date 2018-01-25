Chipper Jones Becomes 2nd No. 1 Overall Pick to Be Elected to Hall of Fame

Chipper Jones Becomes 2nd No. 1 Overall Pick to Be Elected to Hall of FameJanuary 25, 2018
Dave Tulis/Associated Press
Fact: By receiving 97.2 percent of the votes, former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones became the second No. 1 overall pick to be elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Ken Griffey Jr., enshrined in 2016, was the first.
Source: Mark Bowman
