Super Bowl Preview Digest: It's Time to Appreciate Tom Brady While We Still Can

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Tom Brady looked happy.

Brady attended his eighth Super Bowl Opening Night (or Media Day, as the Super Bowl media circus was billed earlier in his career) on Monday, and he did so without the faraway stare of a commuter avoiding eye contact on a crowded subway train—the look that was permanently fixed on his face about four Super Bowls ago.

Brady smiled warmly beneath a snug wool cap, trading it out for a fedora that made him look like a Guys and Dolls extra for a brief photo op. He appeared engaged and amused, not at all like someone who wished he could teleport the entire press pool onto the middle of a frozen lake so he could watch film and drink some kale concoction in peace—again, a vibe he has radiated at past Media Days/Opening Nights.

Brady didn't say an awful lot, mind you, and Digest didn't listen to much of it. Wading into the camera thicket surrounding Brady is like climbing into a giant sausage grinder. Opening Night is for the foreign press and entertainment reporters who ask Gisele questions; the rest of us try our luck with players who don't spend an entire hour under siege. Monday was Brady's chance to deflect non-football questions after a year of deflecting football questions.

The content is never all that relevant at Opening Night. It was just great to see Brady having fun.

Brady doesn't appear to be enjoying his success all that much in his new Facebook docu-propa-tainment masterpiece Tom vs. Time. Part Marvel Netflix superhero miniseries, part infomercial for the TB12 lifestyle, part softcore erotica for a certain segment of the fanbase, Tom vs. Time paints Brady's effort to remain great past his 40th birthday as an almost messianic sacrifice. Tom vs. Time is like a U2 tour documentary without the music, a vanity project likely to make Patriots fans swoon and the rest of the NFL world a little queasy.

That's why it was great to see a relatively fun-loving Brady at Opening Night. It's easier to cherish him when we aren't being made to feel obligated to cherish him.

And we really should love the time we get to spend with Brady at this Super Bowl, because he won't be around forever.

"You've heard Tom talk about it: As he gets older, he realizes each time he's here could be the last time," Devin McCourty said. "With age, you also get an appreciation for what you're doing."

Time will beat Tom. Maybe not Sunday, but soon. And he knows it. So now is the time to enjoy everything, even the stuff that used to be annoying.