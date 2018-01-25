Jose Mourinho Talks Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer, Alexis Sanchez's Debut

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Thursday said the club will not be pursuing Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed new signing Alexis Sanchez will be in the squad to face Yeovil Town in the FA Cup on Friday.

According to the Mirror's Aaron Flanagan, Mourinho said of a potential Old Trafford return for Real Madrid talisman Ronaldo:

"I think with the moment Real Madrid is having now I think I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire.

"Madrid is on fire, the results are not good, and it's a club where I worked three years, I cared about the club, I am the last one to add [to the] fire.

"To put some water on the fire, I would say Cristiano is the kind of player that everyone wants, but only one manager can have and only one club can have—Zidane and Real Madrid. That's my feeling."

Los Blancos sit fourth in La Liga, 19 points behind leaders Barcelona.

On Sanchez, Mourinho said his new signing would be included in the squad, adding: "We go with a very strong team."

The Chile international arrived from Arsenal on Monday, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan headed in the other direction.

According to Marca's Chris Winterburn, Mourinho is expecting to see his players battle for places in the side:

One dilemma the United boss faces is where to fit Sanchez into the team, but he is happy with the Chilean's versatility in attack, per United's official Twitter account:

He added: "I saw him play on the right, on the left, as a striker and behind the striker. These are Alexis' positions. I saw him play different tactical systems, different philosophies of different managers. I saw him successful in every country with every manager and every position."

Mourinho also reflected on the swap deal that brought Sanchez to the club:

It's the kind of transfer Mourinho believes should happen more frequently:

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the Red Devils are also interested in signing Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, whose contract expires in the summer. Some United supporters hope the club will snap up the Germany international:

Meanwhile, the Portuguese had plenty of praise for Mkhitaryan: "I believe Mkhi is going to be even better than for us. Why? Because one-and-a-half years in England, adapted. Because of the way they play. That's why I'm also happy for him.

The Special One further acknowledged he could have tried harder to get the best out of the midfielder during his 18 months at Old Trafford but added the player himself could also have done more.

He will be hoping to get the best out of Sanchez, who hit incredible heights last season, scoring 30 goals and setting up 19.

If he can, his failure to make the most of a player as talented as Mkhitaryan will be quickly forgotten. United, meanwhile, would reap the benefits on the pitch as they look to close the gap on Premier League rivals Manchester City.