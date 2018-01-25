Super Bowl 2018: Prop Bets Favorites, Point Spread for Eagles vs. Patriots

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Everybody loves a good underdog story, which is what makes the 2018 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots so intriguing.

In one corner, Tom Brady and the Patriots are here again. Admirable greatness most won't see in their lifetime again aside (no hyperbole here, either), these same old Patriots ruined the underdog tale of another team by taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC title game.

In the other corner, arguably the most well-rounded team in football has managed to compensate for the loss of an MVP contender under center. Carson Wentz is gone for the time being, with Nick Foles stepping into his place and helping the Eagles advance out of one of the deepest conferences we've seen in years.

As most can probably imagine, the odds out of Las Vegas and the props are eyebrow-raising affairs so far—so let's take a look at both.

2018 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds: Patriots -5, Over/Under 48

Spread and Prop Analysis

Some might find it a bit surprising the Patriots only sit as five-point favorites as of this writing.

That would seem like a line for a game featuring Wentz under center—Wentz, the guy who was right in the thick of the MVP race, throwing for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions before going down with a season-ending injury.

But there's another angle at play here. According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, one bettor slapped down a "multimillion-dollar" wager on the Eagles at MGM's sportsbooks in Las Vegas.

"I've had inquiries for some big bets," MGM vice president Jay Rood told Purdum. "Last year, on Saturday and Sunday, we took probably a record number of six-figure wagers. I'm thinking the same kind of thing is going to happen this year."

With the Super Bowl drawing the biggest wagers of the year, houses will keep adjusting the spread right up until kickoff, perhaps creating some interesting opportunities for would-be bettors. At the least, the early enthusiasm surrounding the Eagles only reinforces the idea they are an attractive underdog, Patriots fatigue or otherwise.

Speaking of attractive, the land of prop bets will once again bring in millions of smaller bets to make this the biggest betting event of the year, as per the usual.

According to OddsShark, the result of the coin toss comes in at minus-105 (bet $105 for $100 return). Smaller betting options like this promote betting engagement and add to the fun of the festivities each year.

Adding to this is a line on Pink singing the national anthem, with over the two-minute mark coming in at minus-140, the under resting at even.

But here's where things get weird (translation—fun): the color of Pink's hair is a line with the following options:

Pink/red plus-150

White/blond plus-175

Brown/black plus-400

Blue/purple plus-500

Green plus-500

Oh, don't forget whether she'll be airborne (yes plus-150, no minus-200) or whether she'll omit a word (yes plus-300, no minus-500).

Non-game props go on and on. Bettors can wager on how many times the broadcast mentions Wentz, with over 3.5 times coming in at minus-150, under plus-110.

With Justin Timberlake getting an assorted amount of props similar to Pink, it's only right there's an over/under on Janet Jackson mentioned, with over 1.5 coming in at even and under at minus-140.

Seemingly endless in-game props exist as well. Things such as the team to score last and whether anyone besides Brady or Foles takes a snap have interesting options, while the Super Bowl MVP odds boasts the usual suspects:

Tom Brady minus-125

Nick Foles plus-325

plus-325 Rob Gronkowski plus-850

plus-850 Dion Lewis plus-1800

Danny Amendola plus-1800

plus-1800 Jay Ajayi plus-1800

plus-1800 Zach Ertz plus-1800

Specific stat lines ranging from passing yards for each quarterback to the total margin of victory also present themselves to bettors in various forms, with the oddsmakers interestingly taking wagers on a point differential of up to 42 by either side.

One has to think this game stays close, though. Philadelphia's defense has worked wonders for most of the season, and the Foles-led offense hasn't exactly had its wings clipped as some might have expected as soon as Wentz went down.

Various wagers like those listed above are part of the once-a-year experience surrounding the Super Bowl. Let the oddsmakers tell it, though, and the game itself should offer plenty of intrigue either way as these two franchises once again get together with a Lombardi Trophy on the line.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.