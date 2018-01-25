Pro Bowl 2018: AFC, NFC Rosters, TV Schedule and More for Annual Game

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

While many football fans are focused on what's happening on Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, it's important not to forget about the 2018 Pro Bowl happening on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

Some of the NFL's best players will be taking the field for their respective conferences in an all-star exhibition game this weekend in what fans will hope to be a more competitive fixture than in past years.

The AFC and NFC's rosters are set, including replacements for players who are injured, decline the invitation or are playing in the Super Bowl.

Here's everything you will need to know to enjoy Sunday's big game:

Important dates

Thursday

NFL Skills Challenge

TV: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday

AFC vs. NFC in 2018 NFL Pro Bowl

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

TV: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

AFC Roster

Offense

QB Tom Brady, New England (I)*

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (I)

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh

QB Alex Smith, Kansas City (R)

QB Derek Carr, Oakland (R)

RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh*

RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City

RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo

FB James Develin, New England (I)*

FB Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh (R)

WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh*

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston (I)

WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati (I)

WR Jarvis Landry, Miami (R)

WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis (R)

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City (I)*

TE Rob Gronkowski, New England (I)

TE Delanie Walker, Tennessee (R)

TE Jack Doyle, Indianapolis (R)

OT Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh*

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee*

OT Donald Penn, Oakland (I)

OT Russell Okung, Los Angeles Chargers (R)

G Kelechi Osemele, Oakland*

G David DeCastro, Pittsburgh*

G Richie Incognito, Buffalo

C Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh*

C Rodney Hudson, Oakland

Defense

DE Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (I)*

DE Calais Campbell, Jacksonville (I)*

DE Khalil Mack, Oakland (I)

DE Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (R)

DE Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville (R)

DE Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh (R)

DT Geno Atkins, Cincinnati*

DT Jurrell Casey, Tennessee*

DT Malik Jackson, Jacksonville

OLB Von Miller, Denver*

OLB Jadeveon Clowney, Texans (I)*

OLB Terrell Suggs, Baltimore

OLB Telvin Smith, Jacksonville (R)

ILB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore*

ILB Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh (I)

LB Joe Schobert, Cleveland (R)

CB A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville*

CB Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville*

CB Aqib Talib, Denver

CB Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers

FS Eric Weddle, Baltimore*

SS Reshad Jones, Miami*

SS Micah Hyde, Buffalo (I)

SS Kevin Byard, Tennessee (R)

Special Teams

K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh*

P Brett Kern, Tennessee*

Returner: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City*

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England (I)*

Special Teamer: Brynden Trawick, Tennessee (R)

NFC Roster

Offense

QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia (I)*

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans

QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (R)

RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

RB Mark Ingram, New Orleans

FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota*

WR Julio Jones, Atlanta (I)*

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans

WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona (I)

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay (R)

WR Doug Baldwin, Seattle (R)

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia (I)*

TE Jimmy Graham, Seattle (I)

TE Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota (R)

TE Jason Witten, Dallas (R)

OT Tyron Smith, Dallas (I)*

OT Trent Williams, Washington (I)*

OT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia (I)

OT Joe Staley, San Francisco (R)

OT Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams (R)

OT Duane Brown, Seattle (R)

G Zack Martin, Dallas (I)*

G Brandon Books, Philadelphia (I)*

G Brandon Scherff, Washington (I)

G Trai Turner, Carolina (R)

G T.J. Lang, Detroit (R)

G Larry Warford, New Orleans (R)

C Alex Mack, Atlanta*

C Travis Frederick, Dallas

Defense

DE Everson Griffen, Minnesota (I)*

DE Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas*

DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

DE Michael Bennett, Seattle (R)

DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (I)*

DT Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia (I)*

DT Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay

DT Mike Daniels, Green Bay (R)

DT Linval Joseph, Minnesota (R)

OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona*

OLB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington*

OLB Anthony Barr, Minnesota (I)

OLB Thomas Davis, Carolina (R)

ILB Luke Kuechly, Carolina (I)*

ILB Bobby Wagner, Seattle (I)

ILB Deion Jones, Atlanta (R)

ILB Kwon Alexander, Tampa Bay (R)

CB Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota*

CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona*

CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans

CB Darius Slay, Detroit

FS Earl Thomas, Seattle*

SS Landon Collins, New York Giants (I)*

SS Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia (I)

SS Harrison Smith, Minnesota (R)

SS Keanu Neal, Atlanta (R)

Special Teams

K Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams (I)*

K Graham Gano, Carolina (R)

P Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams*

Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams*

Special Teamer: Budda Baker, Arizona*

(I) = won't play. (R) = replacement. * = starter. Via NFL.com.

Additional Roster Information

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As is always the case for the Pro Bowl now that it's a week before the Super Bowl instead of a week after, every player selected from the Eagles and Patriots won't be playing on Sunday in Orlando.

That includes the likes of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, James Develin and Matthew Slater for New England and Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Zach Ertz, Carson Wentz (injured anyway), Fletcher Cox and Malcolm Jenkins for Philadelphia.

Even the Eagles had a little fun on Twitter announcing none of their players would be playing in this year's game.

In addition to the Super Bowl players, there's a handful of other NFL all-stars not playing in the Pro Bowl, including DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Travis Kelce, Khalil Mack, Julio Jones and Aaron Donald.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

While some players won't be soaking up the sun in Florida, there are others up north who will be desperate for a reason to get away from the cold, which might be a big reason there are so many Steelers participating in this year's Pro Bowl.

With a league-high eight Pro Bowl selections this season, Pittsburgh will be well-represented in Orlando this weekend.

Voted into this year's Pro Bowl from Pittsburgh are Antonio Brown, Alejandro Villanueva, David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Cameron Heyward, Ryan Shazier (injured) and Chris Boswell.