Eagles Fans Donate to Mike Zimmer Foundation After Behavior at NFC Championship

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles fans, who took some criticism due to the rowdy actions of some of them during and after the NFC Championship Game, have begun paying it forward by showing their softer side.

Eagles fans have donated around $7,000 to the charity of Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, according to Cori Zimmer, Mike's daughter.

"We are just under $7,000 as of this morning and the donations keep rolling in," Cori Zimmer said, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. "They started coming in yesterday morning, sent with messages from Eagles fans apologizing for the bad apples and wanted to donate to show that they all are not like that. A lot of them also congratulated us on our season, complimented our team and said they look forward to competing against us next year."

Numerous videos depicting Eagles fans celebrating their blowout win over Minnesota surfaced Sunday and Monday, with most amounting to harmless fun—it's hard not to smile when you see a dune buggy flying up the Rocky steps or people attempting to boost one another up light poles covered in Crisco.

But some fans took things too far, throwing beer cans at Vikings fans and harassing a woman who videoed her treatment on social media.

The donations from Eagles fans fall in line with a somewhat heartwarming trend started by Buffalo Bills fans, who donated to Andy Dalton's charity when the Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Baltimore Ravens from playoff contention and ended Buffalo's playoff drought.