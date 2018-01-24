MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon Resigns Amid Larry Nassar Scandal

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon will resign amid criticism of the school's role in the Larry Nassar scandal, per a statement released by the school, part of which read:

"As tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable. As president, it is only natural that I am the focus of this anger. I understand, and that is why I have limited my personal statements. Throughout my career, I have worked very hard to put Team MSU first. Throughout my career, I have consistently and persistently spoken and worked on behalf of Team MSU. I have tried to make it not about me. I urge those who have supported my work to understand that I cannot make it about me now. Therefore, I am tendering my resignation as president according to the terms of my employment agreement."

The State News was the first to report the news Wednesday.

A Michigan judge sentenced Nassar on Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to CNN's Eric Levenson. During his sentencing hearing, more than 150 women and girls came forward to testify Nassar sexually abused them.

Michigan State fired Nassar in September 2016, which came after an investigation by the Indianapolis Star's Marisa Kwiatkowski, Mark Alesia and Tim Evans found multiple women had said Nassar assaulted them.

Nassar operated a clinic at Michigan State in addition to working with USA Gymnastics.

The Detroit News' Kim Kozlowski reported earlier this month that at least eight women had reported Nassar to school officials.

"Collectively, the accounts show MSU missed multiple opportunities over two decades to stop Nassar, a graduate of its osteopathic medical school who became a renowned doctor but went on to molest scores of girls and women under the guise of treating them for pain," Kozlowski wrote.

In one instance, Simon had been made aware of a complaint made by a Michigan State alumna against Nassar in April 2014.

The Lansing State Journal editorial board argued in December that Simon should step down from her post for what they described as an "inability to keep women safe from sexual assault and harassment on campus."