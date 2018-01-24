WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 24

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 24January 24, 2018
The path to TakeOver: Philadelphia was not an easy one for Johnny Gargano.
Personal heartbreak following the breakup of his tag team Tommaso Ciampa and professional frustration left him questioning his ability. Restored faith in himself and confidence in his work led him to a No. 1 contender's match against Velveteen Dream Wednesday night on the WWE Network.
That match headlined an hourlong program that introduced the Superstars who may play a role in major storylines and rivalries coming out of TakeOver and put a wrap on the build to Saturday's most significant showdowns.
Relive Wednesday's broadcast with this look at all of the in-ring action and what it means for the Superstars involved.
No Way Jose vs. Cezar Bononi
No Way Jose returned to the NXT ring for the first time in months Wednesday night as he squared off with up-and-comer Cezar Bononi.
Jose frustrated Bononi early, but the former MMA competitor fought back, wearing the fun-loving babyface down with strikes before landing a powerslam for a two-count.
A mistake on his part, dropping down and telegraphing a big back body drop, allowed Jose to deliver a swinging neckbreaker. He eventually delivered his trademark baseball punch and scored the win in his comeback match.
Result
No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi
Grade
C+
Analysis
No Way Jose is a throwback to the days of quality opening-match wrestlers whose sole purpose was to generate excitement for the show right out of the gate.
He is fun and energetic, and while he will never headline a TakeOver, he may find considerable success on the main roster, where the younger members of the audience will appreciate his shtick.
Bianca Belair vs. Latoya
The EST of NXT, Bianca Belair, squared off with ring veteran Latoya in the second match of the night.
Belair was tenacious as she backed Latoya into the corner and pounded away at the ribs of her opponent.
A brief attempt at a comeback via kicks was cut off by a nasty forearm to the face that flattened Latoya and allowed Belair to grab a double chicken wing. From there, she stood up and sent her opponent crashing face-first to the mat.
Latoya scaled the ropes and tried for a high-risk maneuver, but Belair whipped her with her ponytail, then finished her off with a reverse powerbomb for the win.
Result
Bianca Belair defeated Latoya
Grade
C+
Analysis
Belair has always been supremely confident, but this was the first hint of a heel persona for the athletic young star.
The 28-year-old was dominant here and showcased a power-based offense that was not necessarily on display during her run in the Mae Young Classic this last September.
Belair has the charisma and raw ability to be a huge star for the NXT women's division. If she can bring all of her strengths together to create a whole package, she could wear gold much sooner than anyone imagined.
The Authors of Pain in Action
We are never formally introduced to the poor, unfortunate enhancement competitors faced with the unenviable task of facing The Authors of Pain.
Akam and Rezar attacked before the bell, pummeled them and finished them off with Super Collider/powerbomb combos, seconds after issuing a warning to Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era.
Grade
C
Analysis
Watching Akam and Rezar demolish guys never gets old. Their promo was a nice change of pace, particularly given the fact that Paul Ellering is so often the mouthpiece of the duo.
The Authors of Pain may be primarily presented as heels, but it should be interesting to see how they adapt to the role of defacto babyfaces when they battle Fish and O'Reilly Saturday night in Philadelphia.
Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream
The atmosphere was electric as Johnny Gargano defended his TakeOver: Philadelphia NXT Championship match against Andrade "Cien" Almas against the enigmatic and eccentric Velveteen Dream in the main event of Wednesday's show.
Dream attempted mind games with Gargano, especially after outwrestling him, but found himself recouping on the arena floor, the victim of a quick onslaught by Johnny Wrestling.
Commentator Mauro Ranallo put Dream's "ring IQ" over as he worked over Gargano. He put over Dream's ruthlessness when the bell rang.
Dream answered by climbing to the top rope and teasing a dive to the floor, but he waved it off as he tormented the live audience.
Gargano mounted a comeback and had Dream reeling but was unable to put him away as chants of "fight forever" filled Center Stage.
The back-and-forth action and dramatic near-falls continued until Gargano trapped Dream in the Gargano-Escape. He tapped the eccentric villain out to secure the win.
After the match, Almas and manager Zelina Vega hit the ring. Almas thought he got the best of Gargano, but the No. 1 contender came back with a slingshot DDT and left Almas lying to close out the show, the NXT Championship in his grasp.
Result
Johnny Gargano defeated Velveteen Dream
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was a hell of a wrestling match.
Dream is so far ahead of where he should be with the three years of experience he has that it is almost astonishing to see him have the level of matches with Gargano and Aleister Black that he has.
Gargano is the closest thing to a pure babyface in NXT and may be the best underdog hero the company has had since Daniel Bryan. His match with Almas at TakeOver will be as hot as any match all weekend because of the connection fans have with the competitor.