WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 24

Credit: WWE.com

The path to TakeOver: Philadelphia was not an easy one for Johnny Gargano.

Personal heartbreak following the breakup of his tag team Tommaso Ciampa and professional frustration left him questioning his ability. Restored faith in himself and confidence in his work led him to a No. 1 contender's match against Velveteen Dream Wednesday night on the WWE Network.

That match headlined an hourlong program that introduced the Superstars who may play a role in major storylines and rivalries coming out of TakeOver and put a wrap on the build to Saturday's most significant showdowns.

Relive Wednesday's broadcast with this look at all of the in-ring action and what it means for the Superstars involved.