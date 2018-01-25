Senior Bowl 2018: Rosters, Top Prospects for College All-Star Game

Senior Bowl 2018: Rosters, Top Prospects for College All-Star GameJanuary 25, 2018
The Senior Bowl is where NFL Draft prospects go to impress future employers and where NFL general managers, coaches and scouts visit to tear apart every little detail of a player's game.
Some of the top seniors in the class of 2018 have been hard at work in Mobile, Alabama, this week, and there are quite a few who have stood out among the pack.
The top performers in practice range from stars at the biggest programs in college football to Division II and III standouts who have worked their way on to the NFL radar.
With the Senior Bowl ahead on Saturday, we picked out a few players worth watching that will be featured quite a bit on the North and South teams.
North Roster
Offense
QB Luke Falk, Washington State
QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
QB Tanner Lee, Nebraska
RB Jaylen Samuels, NC State
RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State
RB Akrum Wadley, Iowa
FB Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma
WR Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State
WR Michael Gallup, Colorado State
WR Allen Lazard, Iowa State
WR DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State
WR Cedrick Wilson, Boise State
WR Braxton Berrios, Miami (FL)
WR Justin Watson, Penn
TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State
TE Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan
TE Troy Fumagallil, Wisconsin
TE Durham Smythe, Notre Dame
OT Brett Toth, Army
OT Jamil Demby, Maine
OT Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
OT Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh
G Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech
G Sean Welsh, Iowa
G Will Hernandez, UTEP
G Cole Madison, Washington State
C Scott Quessenberry, UCLA
C Mason Cole, Michigan
Defense
DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma
DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State
DE Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State
DT Bilal Nichols, Delaware
DT Justin Jones, NC State
DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford
DT B.J. Hill, NC State
OLB Dewey Jarvis, Brown
OLB Garret Dooley, Wisconsin
OLB Kemoko Turay, Rutgers
ILB Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State
ILB Myles Pierce, The Citadel
ILB Fred Warner, BYU
ILB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Purdue
ILB Mike McCray, Michigan
CB Michael Joseph, Dubuque
CB Taron Johnson, Weber State
CB Duke Dawson, Florida
CB JaMarcus King, South Carolina
CB Christian Campbell, Penn State
CB Isaac Yiadom, Boston College
S Trayvon Henderson, Hawaii
S Armani Watts, Texas A&M
S Marcus Allen, Penn State
S Kyzir White, West Virginia
Specialists
K Michael Badgley, Miami (FL)
P Johnny Townsend, Florida
LS Tanner Carew, Oregon
South Roster
Offense
QB Mike White, Western Kentucky
QB Brandon Silvers, Troy
QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
QB Kurt Benkert, Virginia
RB Darrel Williams, LSU
RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
RB Ito Smith, Southern Miss
FB Nick Bawden, San Diego State
WR Tre'Quan Smith, UCF
WR James Washington, Oklahoma State
WR Byron Pringle, Kansas State
WR D.J. Chark, LSU
WR Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State
WR J'Mon Moore, Missouri
TE Deon Yelder, Western Kentucky
TE Jordan Akins, UCF
TE Ian Thomas, Indiana
OT Alex Cappa, Humboldt State
OT Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T
OT Joseph Noteboom, TCU
G Colby Gossett, Appalachian State
G Taylor Hearn, Clemson
G Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
G Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
C Austin Corbett, Nevada
C Austin Golson, Auburn
Defense
DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio
DE Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama
DE Kylie Fitts, Utah
DT Andrew Brown, Virginia
DT Poona Ford, Texas
DT Greg Gilmore, LSU
DT Christian LaCouture, LSU
OLB Uchenna Nwosu, USC
OLB Shaquem Griffin, UCF
OLB Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
ILB Dorian O'Daniel, Clemson
ILB Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
ILB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt
ILB Tre' Williams, Auburn
CB Kameron Kelly, San Diego State
CB Siran Neal, Jacksonville State
CB Levi Wallace, Alabama
CB M.J. Stewart, North Carolina
CB Danny Johnson, Southern
CB D'montre Wade, Murray State
CB Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State
S Quin Blanding, Virginia
S Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama
S Tray Matthews, Auburn
Specialists
K Daniel Carlson, Auburn
P J.K. Scott, Alabama
LS Ike Powell, Auburn
Top Prospects to Watch
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
When it comes to the quarterback position, all eyes are on the two potential top-10 picks on the North roster.
Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield is sharing the spotlight with Wyoming's Josh Allen in a showcase in front of scouts without UCLA's Josh Rosen or USC's Sam Darnold anywhere to be found.
Mayfield has impressed so far during his time in Mobile, with Pro Football Focus pointing out his ability to throw accurate passes deep down the middle of the field.
Another element of Mayfield's game that has been on display during Senior Bowl practice has been his touch on certain throws, an asset Bleacher Report's Matt Miller thinks the Heisman Trophy winner doesn't get enough credit for.
By all accounts, Mayfield is showing well at the Senior Bowl, which only bodes well for his prospects in April with the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and others seriously looking at quarterbacks.
Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt State
The small school player that everyone will be aware of by the end of the weekend is Humboldt State offensive tackle Alex Cappa, who has put on a show with his strength during Senior Bowl practice.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah was one of the many analysts who were impressed with the tenacity of Cappa on film.
Pewter Report's Trevor Sikkema gave us a look at how powerful Cappa is as he blocked Marcus Davenport of Texas-San Antonio, who is regarded as a first-round talent.
Given the small stature of Division II Humboldt State, NFL minds had a small amount of quality film to break down Cappa, but now that they've seen him firsthand, the lineman has a chance to gain the most of any prospect in Mobile.
Of course, the details of Cappa's technique and performance will be broken down in the coming months, but to even be mentioned as a standout among plenty of star Division I players is a step in the right direction for him.
DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton may not be in the top echelon of draft prospects at his position like Alabama's Calvin Ridley and SMU's Courtland Sutton, but he is narrowing the gap between him and the potential first-rounders.
One of Hamilton's best assets is his speed, which he's been able to use to get by opposing defensive backs in practice.
Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated noted that he expects Hamilton to continue to win over potential suitors in a similar fashion to one of his former teammates.
Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher went as far to describe Hamilton as one of the standouts from North practice on Wednesday.
Hamilton could go as high as the second round, but if he impresses as much as he has this week over the next three months, he could sneak into the first-round discussion.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
