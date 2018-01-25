Senior Bowl 2018: Rosters, Top Prospects for College All-Star Game

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Senior Bowl is where NFL Draft prospects go to impress future employers and where NFL general managers, coaches and scouts visit to tear apart every little detail of a player's game.

Some of the top seniors in the class of 2018 have been hard at work in Mobile, Alabama, this week, and there are quite a few who have stood out among the pack.

The top performers in practice range from stars at the biggest programs in college football to Division II and III standouts who have worked their way on to the NFL radar.

With the Senior Bowl ahead on Saturday, we picked out a few players worth watching that will be featured quite a bit on the North and South teams.

North Roster

Offense

QB Luke Falk, Washington State

QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

QB Tanner Lee, Nebraska

RB Jaylen Samuels, NC State

RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State

RB Akrum Wadley, Iowa

FB Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma

WR Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State

WR Michael Gallup, Colorado State

WR Allen Lazard, Iowa State

WR DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State

WR Cedrick Wilson, Boise State

WR Braxton Berrios, Miami (FL)

WR Justin Watson, Penn

TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State

TE Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan

TE Troy Fumagallil, Wisconsin

TE Durham Smythe, Notre Dame

OT Brett Toth, Army

OT Jamil Demby, Maine

OT Tyrell Crosby, Oregon

OT Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh

G Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech

G Sean Welsh, Iowa

G Will Hernandez, UTEP

G Cole Madison, Washington State

C Scott Quessenberry, UCLA

C Mason Cole, Michigan

Defense

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma

DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State

DE Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State

DT Bilal Nichols, Delaware

DT Justin Jones, NC State

DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford

DT B.J. Hill, NC State

OLB Dewey Jarvis, Brown

OLB Garret Dooley, Wisconsin

OLB Kemoko Turay, Rutgers

ILB Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State

ILB Myles Pierce, The Citadel

ILB Fred Warner, BYU

ILB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Purdue

ILB Mike McCray, Michigan

CB Michael Joseph, Dubuque

CB Taron Johnson, Weber State

CB Duke Dawson, Florida

CB JaMarcus King, South Carolina

CB Christian Campbell, Penn State

CB Isaac Yiadom, Boston College

S Trayvon Henderson, Hawaii

S Armani Watts, Texas A&M

S Marcus Allen, Penn State

S Kyzir White, West Virginia

Specialists

K Michael Badgley, Miami (FL)

P Johnny Townsend, Florida

LS Tanner Carew, Oregon

South Roster

Offense

QB Mike White, Western Kentucky

QB Brandon Silvers, Troy

QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

QB Kurt Benkert, Virginia

RB Darrel Williams, LSU

RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

RB Ito Smith, Southern Miss

FB Nick Bawden, San Diego State

WR Tre'Quan Smith, UCF

WR James Washington, Oklahoma State

WR Byron Pringle, Kansas State

WR D.J. Chark, LSU

WR Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State

WR J'Mon Moore, Missouri

TE Deon Yelder, Western Kentucky

TE Jordan Akins, UCF

TE Ian Thomas, Indiana

OT Alex Cappa, Humboldt State

OT Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T

OT Joseph Noteboom, TCU

G Colby Gossett, Appalachian State

G Taylor Hearn, Clemson

G Skyler Phillips, Idaho State

G Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

C Austin Corbett, Nevada

C Austin Golson, Auburn

Defense

DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio

DE Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama

DE Kylie Fitts, Utah

DT Andrew Brown, Virginia

DT Poona Ford, Texas

DT Greg Gilmore, LSU

DT Christian LaCouture, LSU

OLB Uchenna Nwosu, USC

OLB Shaquem Griffin, UCF

OLB Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss

ILB Dorian O'Daniel, Clemson

ILB Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

ILB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt

ILB Tre' Williams, Auburn

CB Kameron Kelly, San Diego State

CB Siran Neal, Jacksonville State

CB Levi Wallace, Alabama

CB M.J. Stewart, North Carolina

CB Danny Johnson, Southern

CB D'montre Wade, Murray State

CB Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State

S Quin Blanding, Virginia

S Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama

S Tray Matthews, Auburn

Specialists

K Daniel Carlson, Auburn

P J.K. Scott, Alabama

LS Ike Powell, Auburn

Top Prospects to Watch

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

When it comes to the quarterback position, all eyes are on the two potential top-10 picks on the North roster.

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield is sharing the spotlight with Wyoming's Josh Allen in a showcase in front of scouts without UCLA's Josh Rosen or USC's Sam Darnold anywhere to be found.

Mayfield has impressed so far during his time in Mobile, with Pro Football Focus pointing out his ability to throw accurate passes deep down the middle of the field.

Another element of Mayfield's game that has been on display during Senior Bowl practice has been his touch on certain throws, an asset Bleacher Report's Matt Miller thinks the Heisman Trophy winner doesn't get enough credit for.

By all accounts, Mayfield is showing well at the Senior Bowl, which only bodes well for his prospects in April with the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and others seriously looking at quarterbacks.

Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt State

The small school player that everyone will be aware of by the end of the weekend is Humboldt State offensive tackle Alex Cappa, who has put on a show with his strength during Senior Bowl practice.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah was one of the many analysts who were impressed with the tenacity of Cappa on film.

Pewter Report's Trevor Sikkema gave us a look at how powerful Cappa is as he blocked Marcus Davenport of Texas-San Antonio, who is regarded as a first-round talent.

Given the small stature of Division II Humboldt State, NFL minds had a small amount of quality film to break down Cappa, but now that they've seen him firsthand, the lineman has a chance to gain the most of any prospect in Mobile.

Of course, the details of Cappa's technique and performance will be broken down in the coming months, but to even be mentioned as a standout among plenty of star Division I players is a step in the right direction for him.

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton may not be in the top echelon of draft prospects at his position like Alabama's Calvin Ridley and SMU's Courtland Sutton, but he is narrowing the gap between him and the potential first-rounders.

One of Hamilton's best assets is his speed, which he's been able to use to get by opposing defensive backs in practice.

Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated noted that he expects Hamilton to continue to win over potential suitors in a similar fashion to one of his former teammates.

Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher went as far to describe Hamilton as one of the standouts from North practice on Wednesday.

Hamilton could go as high as the second round, but if he impresses as much as he has this week over the next three months, he could sneak into the first-round discussion.

