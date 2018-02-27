Eagles Punter Donnie Jones Announces Retirement at Age 37

Al Bello/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles punter Donnie Jones retired after 14 seasons in the NFL.

Jones released a statement on the decision, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports:

Jones' professional career began with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2004 draft. He spent a year in the Pacific Northwest before moving to the Miami Dolphins, for whom he played two seasons.

From there, Jones signed with the St. Louis Rams, enjoying his greatest personal success during a five-year stint. He averaged 46.6 yards per punt in 80 games there, and his 50.0 yards per punt not only led the league in 2008 but also represented a Rams franchise record.

Following a brief spell with the Houston Texans, Jones signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in 2013. He appeared in 80 games for the Eagles, averaging 45.4 yards per punt.

The 37-year-old became a viral sensation during the Eagles' Week 17 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. On what was a frigid Sunday in Philadelphia, he forgot to remove his sweatpants prior to a punt in the second quarter, with The Checkdown sharing footage via Twitter:

In October 2017, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson praised Jones for helping Philadelphia win the field-position battle.

"Being able to trade out that field position is crucial," Pederson said, per the Philadelphia Daily News' Mike Sielski. "Even when you're punting around midfield and you can back a team up inside the 10- or the 5-yard line, it's huge. That just helps your defense, obviously, and eventually your offense. ... The way he punts, the style of punt he can do, he really, really has helped us."

While Jones wasn't one of the most integral players during the Eagles' Super Bowl run, his retirement has left a void in Philadelphia's special teams unit.