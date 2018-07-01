Ersan Ilyasova Reportedly Agrees to Leave 76ers, Sign 3-Year Contract with Bucks

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks and power forward Ersan Ilyasova reached an agreement Saturday on a three-year, $21 million contract.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news of a deal being struck.

Ilyasova is the ultimate journeyman. He's played for six different NBA organizations since the Milwaukee Bucks selected him in the second round of the 2005 draft, including two stints apiece with the Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition, the 31-year-old Turkish forward has also made stops with Yesilyurt, Ulkerspor and Anadolu Efes in Turkey as well as Barcelona in Spain since his pro career began in 2003.

Ilyasova split the 2017-18 campaign between the Sixers and Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 36.0 percent from three-point range across 69 games.

The veteran stretch 4 ranked 22nd among power forwards in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

The situation mimicked much of his career. He's proved himself as a reliable frontcourt contributor and a potential offensive spark plug, whether in the starting lineup or coming off the bench. Yet he's still been unable to find a stable team situation in recent years.

Perhaps joining the Bucks could eventually help him buck that trend. At the least, it's a nice under-the-radar addition that should bolster the team's rotation next season.