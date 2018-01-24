'Field of Dreams' Park Vandalized by Vehicle; Damage Estimated to Be $15K

Ryan J. Foley/Associated Press

A vehicle vandalized the Dyersville, Iowa, Field of Dreams movie site Monday by driving across the baseball diamond, according to John Kruse of the Telegraph Herald.

"Someone who is disturbed had some agenda to damage the field," site owner Denise Stillman said. "It's upsetting. There are gashes up to four inches deep in the outfield. Whoever did it was really able to dig in."

The owners are seeking $15,000 in repairs. The vehicle not only destroyed the grass but also the sprinkler system.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for the repairs.

The field was one of the main sites for the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner and has since served as a tourist destination for its iconic cornstalk outfield.

It's open from the beginning of April through the last day in October and gets tens of thousands of visitors each season. The site will reportedly stay open during the spring and summer despite the recent damage, though it might take an entire season to fully repair the field.