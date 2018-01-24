Rob Gronkowski Concussion Confirmed by Patriots; TE Not Cleared for Practice Yet

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots is hit by Barry Church #42 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With 11 days to go before Super Bowl LII, the New England Patriots have confirmed tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a concussion against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. 

Gronkowski was officially listed with a concussion on the Patriots' injury report and did not participate in practice Wednesday. 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was predictably tight-lipped about Gronkowski's injury when asked about it at a press conference Wednesday morning. 

"Yeah, we'll be compliant with the NFL injury report and when that's required we'll put it on," Belchick said, per Adam Kurkjian of the Boston Herald. "... Whatever the situation is, whatever his status is, we'll put it on the injury report."

Gronkowski left the AFC Championship Game in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The tight end was initially diagnosed with a head injury and didn't return as the Patriots erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit for a 24-20 win. 

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported New England is optimistic Gronkowski will be able to play in the Super Bowl. The four-time All-Pro led the team with 69 receptions, 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season. 

New England will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

