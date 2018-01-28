Usos vs. Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin Deserves to Culminate at WrestleMania 34

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night, but their feud deserves to culminate at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.

The Usos claimed the first fall with stereo superkicks on Gable. The second fall came out of nowhere, as Jey Uso rolled up Benjamin as Gable was on the top rope. Gable couldn't react in time to break up the pinfall before the referee counted to three.

Gable's and Benjamin's reactions summed up that of many in the WWE Universe:

SmackDown Live's tag division is arguably its greatest strength, and there should be a spot on the WrestleMania card to highlight it.

Although there was plenty of tag team talent on the blue brand last year, they didn't get a chance to showcase their skills properly, as they were relegated to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the Kickoff Show instead.

SmackDown's tag teams have elevated themselves beyond that at this point, and the performances of The Usos, Gable and Benjamin are among the biggest reasons for it.

The recent series of matches between The Usos and New Day were among the best tag matches in WWE history. While The Usos against Gable and Benjamin hasn't quite lived up to that lofty standard, it hasn't been far off.

If given the opportunity to continue their rivalry through WrestleMania, The Usos, Gable and Benjamin have the ability to enter that elite company.

The biggest difficulty would be leaving teams like New Day, The Bludgeon Brothers and Breezango out of the title scene at WrestleMania since they have all done excellent work as well.

That could lead to a gauntlet match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but since multiteam matches tend to get lost in the shuffle, a two-on-two match would be the best way to highlight the titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Based on their encounters thus far, The Usos, Gable and Benjamin have shown that they will knock it out of the park if given the platform to do so.

The teams have shown great in-ring chemistry with each other, and they have even been highly entertaining on the mic, which suggests the rivalry has enough legs to last a couple of additional months.

In breaking down the components, it is clear that The Usos, Gable and Benjamin could put on a match capable of stealing the show at WrestleMania if given enough time.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have essentially mastered the tag team craft in WWE over the years, while Benjamin has a ton of memorable WrestleMania moments on his resume, primarily from Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Gable is still early in his WWE career, but he is among the most physically gifted performers in the entire company, and WrestleMania could be his true coming-out party.

Sunday's 2-out-of-3 Falls match lived up to the hype, and it served as proof that The Usos, Gable and Benjamin can be counted on to deliver under the spotlight.

WWE may view the Royal Rumble bout as the end of the feud since The Usos prevailed, but it wouldn't be difficult to keep it going.

Gable and Benjamin did beat The Usos on multiple occasions in tag and singles matches prior to the Rumble, and it even appeared they had won the titles at one point before the decision was reversed.

They have enough of an argument to remain in the title picture, and there are no better opponents for The Usos from a match quality perspective.

If WWE's goal is to show how spectacular SmackDown's tag team division is on the biggest possible stage, then there is no reason to deviate from what has worked so well on the blue brand in recent months.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).